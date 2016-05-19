SDG&E Looks to Spark Switch to Electric Cars

By Ana Gomez Salcido

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) announced that it will invest $7.5 million over the next five years to develop a bold new education campaign to expand electric vehicle (EV) ownership, create awareness of EVs, and lead the charge among large cities to electrify the transportation sector.

The desired result is to reduce harmful air emissions, promote the use of EV charging with power from the wind and sun, and to establish San Diego and south Orange Counties as America’s EV and clean energy capital.

The education campaign will complement the $45 million pilot program recently approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to install 3,500 charging stations at 350 local businesses, multi-family communities, and disadvantaged neighborhoods.

This combined $52.5 million comprehensive effort is expected to increase the use of clean energy as a fuel for transportation and help consumers overcome any obstacles to EV ownership.

“California is known for new ideas and innovation, and development of life changing technologies. Now, we are leading the United States in creating the leading standard for decarbonizing electricity and advancing clean transportation,” said Jeff Martin, SDG&E’s Chairman, President and CEO.

“San Diego is a national leader in developing innovative solutions to reduce emissions and protect our environment,” said San Diego Mayor, Kevin L. Faulconer. “I am happy to see SDG&E working to strengthen our reputation in this field by installing thousands of new electric vehicle charging stations at apartments, condos, businesses and underserved neighborhoods throughout our great city.”

According to SDG&E, there are more than 20 multifamily communities and businesses that intend to seek new charging stations under the company’s innovative Power Your Drive pilot program. Not only will residents and employees of these locations get onsite chargers for the first time, they also will be using the cleanest energy from the sun and wind to charge their cars.

SDG&E is working to sign up 200 participants by the end of the year, in locations throughout all cities in the region. At least 10 percent of the chargers will be in disadvantaged communities.

“Chula Vista is proud to partner with SDG&E to provide clean air to our communities,” said City of Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Continuing our record of environmental leadership we are looking at electrifying our City fleet and are pleased to partner with SDG&E to install 60 charging stations at City facilities and more throughout our city.”

SDG&E’s new education campaign will include EV ride-and-drives in every geographical area of the region. These events allow customers to test drive EVs from all the major car manufacturers at one location, familiarize themselves with the many benefits of driving an EV such as tax credits and rebates of up to $10,000, low “fueling” costs and environmental protection.

The campaign will also provide funding to community groups that will promote electric vehicles and other benefits. These education initiatives are intended to inspire the next wave of new drivers to switch to an electric vehicle and expand the use of EVs to all geographic and socio-economic areas.