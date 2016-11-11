SDMA Show to Highlight Salk Institute Architect’s Work

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The work of Louis Kahn, the American architect who designed the Salk Institute in La Jolla, will be displayed in a new exhibition at the San Diego Museum of Art from Saturday, November 5 through January 31, 2017.

“This is a very important exhibition because it presents one of the most distinguished architects of the 20th century,” said San Diego Museum of Art Executive Director Roxana Velasquez. “Of all the architects in the 20 century, Louis Kahn is considered as one of the brightest.”

“Louis Kahn: The Power of Architecture” is the first retrospective of Louis Kahn’s work in two decades and presents over 200 objects related to Kahn’s selected buildings and projects in the form of architectural models, plans, original drawings, photographs, films and more.

With complex spatial compositions and a mastery of light, Louis Kahn’s architecture is regarded as a touchstone of 20th century modernism: dignified, beautiful, and imbued with a powerful universal symbolism, Kahn’s designs remain a testament to his belief that architecture should be monumental and spiritually inspiring.

“He is a modern architect and modernity through minimalism stands out on his buildings,” Velasquez added. “The materials he used in his buildings are what stand out the most.”

Among Kahn’s most famous works are the Salk Institute; the Kimbell Art Museum in Forth Worth, Texas; and the National Assembly Building in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“We have planned lots of activities for this exhibition, and our priority is to create experiences and make this an accessible art so the public enjoys it,” Velasquez said. “We established an educational program that starts the first day of the exhibition.”

The Museum will also present a symposium on Saturday, November 5, featuring Ariel Plotek, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, The San Diego Museum of Art; Wendy Lesser, editor of The Threepenny Review; William Whitaker, Curator and Collections Manager, Architectural Archives of the University of Pennsylvania School of Design; and Sara Lardinois, Project Specialist at The Getty Conservation Institute.

The Museum will also screen the film ”My Architect, A Son’s Journey”, presented by director and Kahn’s son, Nathaniel Kahn on January 13.

The exhibit, ”Louis Kahn: The Power of Architecture” will also be accompanied by Shape, Shadow, Space, an exhibition of architectural photography from students of the Woodbury University School of Architecture.

“Some may ask how they would enjoy the exhibition if architecture is about going and visiting the spaces,” Velasquez said. “This exhibit stands out from others because we will include mockups he used to designed his buildings. You will also be able to see his buildings through videos, photography, sketches, and for the first time his watercolor works.”