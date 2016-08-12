SDPD Agent Remembered on Fifth Anniversary of Death

By Alexandra Mendoza

The City Heights community got together this week to remember officer Jeremy Henwood, who died five years ago in the line of duty.

In August, 2011, the 36-year-old officer and Marine reservist was slain by young Dejon Marquee White, who also lost his life in the confrontation and – as police would later discover when searching his apartment – had left a suicide note.

The San Diego Police Officer’s final act of kindness was captured by a surveillance camera. Mere moments before the shooting that would take his life, Henwood bought 13-year-old Damian Tinsley food from McDonald’s.

“Jeremy bought Damian some cookies and then shared some words of encouragement and advice: ‘follow your dreams, but work hard to achieve them’”, recalled San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman during the officer’s Memorial.

“This interaction is the philosophy of community policing, this was something that mattered a lot to Jeremy, trying to build trust between our community, our children, and our police department,” she added.

His heroism was immortalized by the community in 2014 by renaming the park across from the Mid-City Police Station Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park.

“It’s perfect, because parks inspire a sense of community, and it was at this park that Jeremy would come talk to the members of the community he served. It was at this park that a vigil was held after he was killed.”

Officer Henwood’s Memorial was held just days after the incident where officer Jonathan “JD” DeGuzman lost his life upon being shot five times by a suspect during a traffic stop.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called on the community to not forget the work of both officers who gave their lives while protecting their community.

“Jeremy showed our community that heroes walk among us, and their service to San Diego will never be forgotten,” said the Mayor.

The fallen officer’s sister, Emily Henwood, who lives in Canada, was in town to thank everyone for their support on behalf of the whole family.

During her speech, she said that this experience made her really see the courage and sacrifice of the police, because prior to this she had thought that her brother would be safe as long as he wasn’t out there fighting a war.

“It truly breaks my heart that my brother fought for our freedoms overseas, only to come home and be killed by his own countryman,’’ she said holding back tears.

“But, as many of you know, there are bad people everywhere — lost people who don’t value life the way they should — and that’s why we need police officers. We need those few brave men and women who put on the uniform every day and say goodbye to their loved ones not knowing whether they’ll be coming home, and still they go out there to protect strangers from the evils of this world”.

Emily Henwood asked the San Diego community to continue supporting the family left behind by Officer Jonathan DeGuzman just as they have supported her family in the last five years.

“Their loss is just beginning, and they need all of us to move forward and find their new ‘normal’ without their hero.”

Officer DeGuzman’s children attended the Memorial, together with City officials and hundreds of police officers who took the opportunity to honor both fallen officers.