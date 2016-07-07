SDPD Confirms Arrest in Homeless Murders Case

By Alexandra Mendoza

The San Diego Police Department confirmed the arrest of a man involved with the violent attacks on four homeless people, two of which have died and the other two are in critical condition

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Anthony Alexander Padgett of Chula Vista. Padgett is who police believe is recorded in images captured by a surveillance video in which the suspect responsible for the four violent attacks, in which two people were set on fire, can be seen

“We have probable cause to arrest Padget for these atrocious crimes,” said Homicide Unit Captain Dave Nisleit, who also said that the arrest was possible due to information provided by the community.

Even so, until Thursday evening, authorities pointed out that there was “much to be done” about the case.

“We still have witnesses that we have to interview and find, we still have evidence that must be processed at the lab and that takes time,” Nisleit added. “This arrest comes with protecting the public as a priority.”

SDPD’s Captain mentioned that to this moment, the motives behind this crime are unknown.

According to reports, the suspect was detained in 2010 for setting fire to a person in Chula Vista while they slept, causing second and third degree burns, according to ABC San Diego.

Investigators believe that the four attacks registered this week are related, due to the similarities between them.

“These evil acts of violence are some of the worst I have ever seen in my 34 in law enforcement,” pointed out SDPD Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman. “This murderer has harmed some of the most vulnerable members of our community in their sleep.”

Chief Zimmerman highlighted that the investigation on this case is of the highest priority for the department, which lead to the reward of $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of this individual.

The first case was registered on Sunday, July 3 at about 8 a.m. on the 2700 block of Morena Boulevard. Authorities found a man on fire near the trolley tracks, who later died of their wounds.

The next day, police responded to an emergency call involving a homeless man that had received knife woulds on the upper part of his body, who is currently in critical condition at a city hospital.

An hour later, authorities found a victim who died of trauma

The most recent report came in this Wednesday at around 5 a.m., when authorities received a 911 call about a disturbance at an apartment building on Kettner Blvd. When police arrived, they found a man who had been severely beaten and then set on fire.

“There’s no doubt our city has been shaken by these gruesome attacks”, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said at a news conference. “Each of these victims has a story, just like every other San Diegan”, he said.

Despite the arrest, SDPD stated that they will maintain safety measures in zones where homeless people are located, and have asked homeless people to not sleep by themselves and to be on alert.