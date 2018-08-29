SDSU Named a Top 100 Degree Producer

By Ana Gomez Salcido

San Diego State University (SDSU) has been named a Top 100 degree producer by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, recognizing the institution’s strengths in supporting and graduating minority students. The list identifies institutions that award the most degrees to minority students.

This year, SDSU ranked number 17 on Diverse’s all-degree minority bachelor’s list. The university was also ranked number 9 for the most bachelor degrees awarded to Hispanic students, among other notable lists.

“We are grateful and proud of this important recognition, which reflects SDSU’s continued commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion where our exceptional students, faculty, and staff value each other’s backgrounds and experiences,” said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. “We take pride in being a big part of our students’ trajectories as they become the global citizens, compassionate leaders, and ethical innovators who will make an impact in the San Diego region and the world at large.”

According to the publication, the Top 100 report is the only national analysis using the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education 2017-18 academic year. It is also the only national report on the awarding of degrees to African-American, Asian American, Hispanic, and Native American students at U.S. universities and colleges.

Using these statistics, the rankings categorize the total number of bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees awarded to minority students at every public American institution of higher education. The magazine also analyzed performance in major fields of study and other disciplines.

“This distinction is a great honor. The ranking allows us to analyze the progress that we have made as a university in providing educational opportunities to underrepresented students,” said Christian Onwuka, Associated Students vice president of Financial Affairs.

To further increase student support, SDSU has significantly expanded learning communities and opened student support centers, such as the Commuter Resource Center, the Pride Center, the Women’s Resource Center, the Black Resource Center and the Undocumented Resource Area.

“We are committed to the success of all our students, and the rankings reflect the intentional and sustained campus-wide efforts that transformed the university over the past two decades,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Eric Rivera. “We are providing transformational opportunities for all our students, ensuring a quality education and leveraging our rich diversity to maximize the personal and academic success of all our students.”

Formerly known as Black Issues in Higher Education, this year marks the 27th consecutive year that Diverse has produced the research-based rankings.

SDSU currently serves more than 36,000 students, and 53 percent of SDSU’s undergraduate and graduate students are students of color. This public research institution offers bachelor’s degrees in 95 areas, master’s degrees in 78 areas and doctorates in 22 areas.