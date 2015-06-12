Sensational Seafood on the Grill

Border Grill Grilled Alaska Cod Tacos

(Family Features) The fresh, enticing flavors of the sea are calling. This summer, amp up your outdoor dining experience with recipes that offer a nutritious and delicious alternative to garden-variety grilled fare like burgers and steaks. Low in fat and sodium, and high in heart-healthy omega-3s, Alaska seafood takes on a whole new appeal when prepared over an open flame. Grilling Alaska seafood is easy with simple preparations, such as these, that let the flavor of quality seafood stand front and center.Serve a smarter entree option

Families who want to feel good about what they eat can feel confident when they serve Alaska sockeye salmon, a versatile protein that is sustainably harvested. From one of the most bountiful fishing regions in the world, Alaska salmon have never been listed as endangered or threatened. In fact, sustainable seafood practices are so essential to Alaska, it’s written into the state’s constitution.

As a flavor-packed source of omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein and other nutrients, such as selenium, phosphorus and potassium, wild Alaska sockeye salmon makes a great mealtime addition. At only 220 calories per 3.5-ounce serving, it’s a delicious, low-calorie entree.

Nutrition at a Glance

The nutritional information for wild Alaska sockeye salmon, based on the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 22:

Serving size: 3.5 ounces/100 grams

Calories: 220

Protein: 27 grams

Fat: 11 grams

Saturated fat: 2 grams

Sodium: 65 milligrams

Cholesterol: 85 milligrams

Omega-3: 1200 milligrams

For more guest-worthy recipes, visit www.wildalaskaseafood.com.

Border Grill Grilled Alaska Cod Tacos

Ingredients

Marinade:

2 1/2 tablespoons cumin seeds

3 jalapeño chiles, stemmed and cut in half

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 large bunch cilantro

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 pounds wild Alaska cod fillets

12 small (4 to 6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed

6 lettuce leaves, torn in half

1 cup high-quality, store-bought salsa fresca

1 cup guacamole (see recipe below), or high-quality, store-bought guacamole

Lime wedges, for serving

Guacamole:

5 ripe avocados, preferably California Hass

6 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 medium red onion, diced

4 jalapeño chiles, stemmed, seeded and finely diced

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

For marinade, lightly toast cumin seeds in dry skillet over low heat just until aroma is released, about 5 minutes. Transfer seeds to blender. Add jalapeños, garlic, salt, pepper and lime juice and puree until cumin seeds are finely ground. Add cilantro and olive oil and puree until smooth. Using hands, generously cover cod entirely with marinade and let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes. Preheat medium-hot grill, broiler oven or pan on stovetop over medium-high heat. Cook fish until nearly opaque throughout, about 2–5 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Remove fish from heat, cool slightly and pull apart into large flakes. To make guacamole, cut avocados in half. Remove seeds, peel, quarter and place in mixing bowl. Mash with potato masher or fork until chunky. Add remaining ingredients and combine with fork. Serve immediately. To assemble tacos, place warm tortillas on work surface and line each with piece of lettuce. Top with chunks of fish, a generous spoonful of salsa fresca and guacamole. Serve immediately accompanied by lime wedges.

Serves

4

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

Notes: Guacamole recipe will yield 3 cups total. To warm tortillas, dip corn tortillas in water, shaking off excess. Toast, in batches, in nonstick pan over moderate heat, about 1 minute per side. Wrap in towel to keep warm.

Preparation Time:

35 minutes

Cook Time:

10 minutes

Alaska Sockeye Salmon with Herbs and Garlic

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds Alaska sockeye salmon, fresh or thawed

Cooking spray

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup white wine

2 tablespoons melted butter or extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs

Preparation

Remove salmon from refrigerator 15 minutes before cooking. Heat grill to 375°F. Cut 2 pieces of wide, heavy-duty aluminum foil about 6 inches longer than salmon side. Stack foil pieces (shiny side down) on baking sheet and spray generously with cooking spray. Place salmon, skin side down, in middle of foil. Fold foil sides and ends up (1–2 inches) to make shallow pan around salmon, leaving at least a 1-inch margin around fish. Season salmon with salt and pepper. In small bowl, mix together wine, butter, garlic and herbs. Spoon mixture over top of salmon, drizzling with any remaining liquid. Carefully transfer foil pan to center of preheated grill. Do not cover salmon with foil or close foil over salmon. Close grill cover and cook 10–13 minutes, cooking just until fish is lightly translucent in center — it will finish cooking from retained heat. Remove from grill and let rest a few minutes before serving.

Serves

4 – 6

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

Cook’s tip: Check salmon for doneness at 10 minutes.

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Cook Time:

13 minutes

SOURCE:

Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute