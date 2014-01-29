Separating Alvarez from Faulconer: the political issues

Just months ago, San Diego Democratic mayoral candidate David Alvarez was little known outside his City Council district. Now, the city is familiar with his story of growing up poor in Barrio Logan, the youngest child of a fast-food worker and a janitor. But looking beyond the personal, what are the political issues defining the race between Alvarez and his opponent, Republican Kevin Faulconer? If you just arrived in San Diego and you take a quick glance at the slogans of the two candidates vying to be mayor, you’d see that their political ads are very similar – both candidates claim that they will be a mayor for everyone, KPBS reports.