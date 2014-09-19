September is Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

By Dr. Kelly Culwell

As the medical director of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, I speak with a lot of women about reproductive and sexual health. Whether I am talking to patients at our health centers or community events, I’m often told that having a gynecological health exam is one of the least favorite things a woman must do. So when September comes around, and it is both National Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, no one ever seems terribly excited.

I get it. Who wants to focus on ovarian and gynecological cancer when women’s lives are packed with work, family commitments, and recreation? There are so many things we’d rather discuss. But preventive health screenings have saved women’s lives, and the next one could be yours or someone you love.

In the United States, each year about 22,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and approximately 12,000 American women are diagnosed with cervical cancer. Sadly, around 4,000 will die from the cervical cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of cervical cancer among Hispanic women is 65% higher than white women.

The good news is that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. When caught early, the five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent.

Gynecological health is important at all stages of adult life. Cervical cancer can affect women before or after menopause so it’s never too late to start getting screened. Whether it’s for you, a friend, family member, or partner, there are three things you can do to stay as healthy as possible.

Number One: Know your body. Being aware of your body is important at any age. It’s important to know how your body normally looks and feels. If you notice any changes, tenderness, or pain, you should get checked out by a health care provider as soon as possible.

Number Two: Know your risk factors. Learn the risks of gynecologic cancers, including a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, and take steps to prevent and catch them early when they are most treatable. For example, older women are most at risk for ovarian cancer — about half of the women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are age 63 or older. And anyone with a cervix and ovaries, including transgender people, can develop cervical and ovarian cancer.

Number Three: Know when you’re due for a check-up. The earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better. The frequency for checkups is different for different women, but all should see their health care providers regularly. National medical guidelines call for initial Pap tests at age 21; Pap tests every three years for women aged 21-29; and Pap tests every three years for women aged 30-64 (or every five years when women 30-64 receive combined Pap and HPV tests). Women with certain abnormalities may require more frequent Pap tests, so confirm with your health care provider to see if you are due for a checkup and screening, and encourage your loved ones to do the same.

In 2012, Planned Parenthood health centers provided nearly 500,000 Pap tests. Planned Parenthood also provides advanced testing and treatment for thousands of women with abnormal Pap tests and precancerous conditions. In fact, cancer screening and prevention accounted for 10 percent of Planned Parenthood’s health services in 2012.

As the nation’s leading women’s health care provider, advocate, and educator, Planned Parenthood encourages every woman to visit her health care provider regularly to receive a checkup that can screen for gynecologic cancers, and also may include contraceptive counseling, birth control prescriptions, breast exams, and testing for STDs, including HIV.

Take the time to check in with your health care provider so that you can stay as healthy as possible. We’ll make the experience as pleasant as we can by treating you with the warmth and compassion you deserve. Planned Parenthood will provide care at low to no-cost. And most importantly, we just may save your life. Then you can get back to all of the things you love doing most with the peace of mind that comes from taking care of your health.

Kelly Culwell, M.D, M.P.H is the Medical Director at Plan-ned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. To make an appointment or for more information, please call 1.888.743. PLAN or visit planned.org.