September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Ovarian cancer accounts for about 3% of cancers among women, but it causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.

This is according to the American Cancer Society, which recommends that after age 20 all women get cancer-related check-ups as part of general health visits. Planned Parenthood offers well-woman exams that include a breast exam, cervical cancer screening, mammogram referral, Pap smear, and urinary tract infection (UTI) testing and treatment.

In May, Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie made headlines by announcing she had had a double mastectomy three months prior due to a DNA blood test that revealed she was at high risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. Jolie’s mother, Mar-cheline Bertrand, lost her battle to ovarian cancer in 2007 at the age of 56.

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act’s preventive health benefits, more women have access to routine well-woman exams and cervical cancer screenings without co-pays or other out-of-pocket expenses.

More than 21,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in the U.S. — it is the eighth most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the U.S. Anyone with a cervix and ovaries (including trans-gender individuals) can develop cervical and ovarian cancer, so Planned Parenthood encourages anyone at risk to seek exams from a trusted provider. Planned Parenthood believes everyone has the right to nonjudgmental, high-quality care.

Although ovarian cancer is difficult to detect during routine GYN exams, it is recommended that women see their health care providers regularly. The earlier ovarian cancer is detected and treated, the bet ter. Know your risk factors, including a family history of ovarian or breast cancer.

There is good news for those who are on birth control pills. Birth control pills that contain the hormones estrogen and progestin reduce the risk of ovarian cancer greatly. Studies show that the longer a woman takes the pill, the less likely she is to develop ovarian cancer. Using the pill for 5 to 10 years can protect a woman from ovarian cancer for up to 20 years after she has stopped using it.

Women should also be aware of the possible symptoms of ovarian cancer. These symptoms include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain or pressure, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, or having to urinate often or urgently. These symptoms can also be due to other medical problems, so you should talk to a health care provider when these symptoms are a change from what is normal for you and if you start having them every day for several weeks.