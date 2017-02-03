Sergio R. Rosas: Services for the Community

By Mario A. Cortez

Many people could never imagine doing what they currently do for a living. And even fewer could have predicted having a passion for their profession, which helps out the community’s most vulnerable members. Sergio R. Rosas is one of these people.

In his childhood and even into his early 20s, Sergio did not expect to be the Executive Director for an organization which brings much needed services to the residents of National City.

Through his duty as Executive Director of National City Collaborative Family Resource Centers, Sergio makes sure that residents in need of services can access the resources provided by over 50 organizations in southern San Diego County, all of which offer aid in the forms of healthcare, education assistance, and other social services.

But despite having an impact in the lives of so many, Sergio did not really have a solid plan in his youth.

Sergio was born and raised in Tijuana. In this city south of the border, Sergio attended elementary and middle school. In 1974, his family packed up and moved north to San Diego.

Adapting to San Diego and the language was very easy for Sergio, since he had taken English classes and because he also liked to watch T.V., and the only channel in the region at the time broadcasted in English.

“I finished middle school and we moved to the United States,” Rosas shared with La Prensa San Diego. “I was going to attend Lazaro Cardenas Federal High School in Tijuana but I ended up attending Montgomery High School.”

Sergio is part of the history of Montgomery High School, as he was one of the first students to walk its hallways.

“I was one of the first people at Montgomery High in 1974 but I did not graduate from there; I graduated from the adult academy at Mar Vista High School,” Rosas recalled.

After completing his studies, Sergio had several jobs such as being a shopkeep at a popular bookstore in Tijuana, selling auto parts, selling paintings and picture frames, among other jobs. Although he was not living with difficulties and uncertainty, Sergio felt his life needed a sense of direction.

When his younger brother enlisted in the United States Air Force, Sergio felt that this was a new opportunity he could not pass up.

“My younger brother enlisted and told me the Air Force was good. I then saw a recruiter in November 1978 and enlisted as well,” Rosas said. “Discipline is the first thing you learn in the military. I was 22 years old before entering the Air Force and was not very focused, but when you have discipline imposed on you, it changes your life.”

Over his 20 years in the military, Sergio worked as a fitness coach and athletic director at Air Force bases. He also had the opportunity to work as a counselor and mentor to students from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait who came to the United States to learn English.

After three years in the Air Force, Sergio’s newfound discipline was paying off. He was assigned a group of eight subjects and was seen as a leader on base. This led him to become an instructor at a military academy for seven years.

Sergio also used his discipline, alongside his military benefits, to succeed academically as well.

“The military paid for my studies so I managed to earn bachelor degrees in business administration and vocational training and in 1998, I finished my master’s degree in human resources,” Rosas said.

In 1998, Sergio retired as military and returned to civilian life.

“When I retired I had already served two years as First Sergeant and was the assistant to the Admiral and the Colonel in everything involving troop discipline; I had 300 airmen under my watch during my charge.”

In January 1999, Rosas began working with Partners for Success, a group which collaborates with the County to go to different communities and connect residents to service providers. Since then, Sergio has been serving the community by bringing resources to those most in need. Today, he has been at the Collaborative Family Resource Centers of National City for 13 years.

The challenges Sergio sees on a day-by-day basis have changed very little over the years, but he and his organization are always looking new partners and solutions to help the community.

“We are always looking for new partnerships, because that is how this resource center can survive. We have partnerships with the National City School District, with charter schools and the Sweetwater Union High School District. This in addition to having partnerships with clinics like La Maestra, Casa de Salud, San Ysidro Health Centers, and Operation Samahan.”

The labor Sergio work and his partners have undertaken is endless, but through discipline, leadership, and dedication, National City residents get the help they need.