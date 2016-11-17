Settlement or Trial Imminent in Trump University Casse

By Alexandra Mendoza

Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel has scheduled a hearing for this Friday to hear arguments from both sides regarding potentially delaying the class-action suit filed against the now-defunct Trump University, founded by President-Elect Donald Trump.

The real estate mogul’s defense team requested postponing the trial, now set for jury selection on November 28, until sometime after their client takes office as the 45th President of the United States in January. In a statement submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Trump’s attorneys argued that this is to allow him to “dedicate his full time and attention to the transition process.”

Lawyers for the former Trump University students is against any further delays for the suit, originally filed in April, 2010, insisting that it would be best to move forward before Trump is in the White House. “We do know that any delay would be a slippery slope because President-Elect Trump’s life is only going to get more complicated and unpredictable as time goes by,” stated the attorneys in a document submitted to the Court.

“Plaintiffs have waited more than six and a half years for their day in court, and it would be an injustice to them and undermine the independence and truth-seeking function of the judiciary to ask them to wait until Trump assumes office and the demands of the presidency turn from mere preparation to actual practice,” their legal team added. They also insist that it would not be necessary for Donald Trump to appear in court to provide additional testimony, as he has already submitted more than 10 hours of videotaped deposition on “the facts and circumstances in question.”

Trump’s lawyers trust that, should the delay be granted, there would be more time for both parties to consider possibly reaching a settlement and keeping the case from going to trial. After a hearing held last week, Patrick Coughlin, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said that they have always been open to a “fair and reasonable” settlement.

The suits allege that Trump University defrauded students who enrolled in his real-estate seminars and mentorship programs. The plaintiffs argue that they paid as much as $35,000 to learn the Republican mogul’s “secrets to success” and instead got infomercials.

Should the trial move forward, jury selection is scheduled to begin in late November. The trial is expected to take approximately two weeks, and therefore would close before Trump’s inauguration in January.