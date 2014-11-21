Seven more Cities in San Diego County launch HERO PACE program to help homeowners conserve water and energy

In an effort to combat the drought and help residents reduce energy use, the cities of Coronado, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, and Santee have officially launched the HERO Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program, which enables homeowners and commercial property owners to pay off energy- and water-efficiency improvements through their property tax bill.

A wide variety of energy- and water-saving products are available through the HERO Program, including solar power panel installations, whole-home heating and cooling (HVAC) systems, energy-saving windows, doors and roofing, and insulation. Property owners repay the assessment over 5, 10, 15 or 20 years through their property tax bill. Interest is tax deductible, and homeowners see immediate savings on energy and water utility bills.

HERO has already funded more than $23 million in projects in 10 other San Diego communities. The program launched earlier this year in Carlsbad, El Cajon, Escondido, Lemon Grove, Oceanside, San Diego, San Marcos, Solano Beach, Vista and the County of San Diego.

As California’s drought drags on, HERO-eligible retrofits give homeowners a fast, affordable way to lower their water bill and conserve a desperately-needed resource. HERO has more than 50 product lines to help homeowners save water, including high-efficiency toilets, faucets and showerheads; drip irrigation systems; rainwater catchment systems; gray water systems; as well as artificial turf and drought-tolerant landscaping.

In addition to helping homeowners save on energy and water bills, HERO spurs local job creation by increasing demand for contractor services. The HERO Program has helped to create more than 3,000 local jobs in California since its launch in December 2011. The program has been adopted by 206 communities in California and helped to fund more than 20,000 residential projects, totaling more than $375 million in financing.

Taking part in the HERO Program is 100% voluntary for both jurisdictions and property owners.

To learn more about the HERO Financing Program, and to apply, property owners can visit www.HEROProgram.com or call 855-HERO-411 (855-437-6411).