Simple Tips for Summer Family Fun

(Family Features) This summer, encourage your kids to think beyond the couch, and add a little excitement to their summer routine. From fun water games to making sweet, ice-cold lemonade – these fun-filled tips are sure to be a hit with your family.

Make it a triple play in your backyard by setting up the sprinkler, playing limbo with the water hose and laying out a tarp for a do-it-yourself water slide area.

Gather up the team for a visit to your local library. This is a perfect way to get some of their summer reading completed.

Hit a home run with ice necklaces and bracelets. Freeze flowers and other baubles in an ice tray with a ribbon dangling into each cube. As the jewelry melts, your kids will cool down in style.

Cover your bases by always keeping cold treats stocked and ready in the freezer. Fun, fruity ice pops are always a favorite.

Score big by making your own homemade lemonade or sun tea. Kids can get creative by adding fresh fruit or other favorite flavors.

Step up to the plate for fun

Your kids will love these summertime recipes, inspired by a partnership between Bomb Pop and Little League Baseball and Softball. You’ll score big when you invite the kids into the kitchen to create edible bats, their favorite baseball players and a super sweet scoreboard.



Edible Baseball Bats

Ingredients

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

8 ounces white chocolate candy coating

6 Original Bomb Pops

3 regular-size marshmallows, cut in half

Preparation

Place graham cracker crumbs on a large plate. Melt candy coating according to package directions; quickly spread on all sides of Bomb Pop. Roll immediately in graham cracker crumbs, pressing to stick to Bomb Pop. Press cut side of marshmallow onto narrow end of Bomb Pop to resemble baseball bat knob. Eat immediately or freeze until serving time.

Serves

Yield 6 servings

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Cook Time:

2 minutes

Build Your Favorite Baseball Players

Ingredients

4 medium strawberries, stems removed

4 Sour Wower Bomb Pops

1 tube white frosting in pastry bag with writing tip

8 (1/2-inch) sugar cake decoration letters

8 mini candy-coated chocolate pieces

4 graham cracker sticks, cut in half

Preparation

Cut a thin slice off one long side of each strawberry. Hollow out center to fit on end of Bomb Pop. Place a dab of frosting where the strawberry begins to taper to a point, and attach sugar letter. Set aside. Working quickly, place 2 dabs of frosting for the eyes, and press a candy coated chocolate piece on each. Attach each graham cracker half with frosting for arms. Place a strawberry baseball helmet on top of each Bomb Pop. Serve immediately.

Serves

Yield 4 servings

Preparation Time:

10 minutes

Sweet Scoreboard

Ingredients

4 (3 x 2 inch) rice crispy treats

Sugar cake decoration letters and numbers to spell “Home,” “Guest” and team scores

2 Original Bomb Pops

Preparation

Arrange the sugar candy letters GUEST and HOME across the treats, placing number next to each for the score. Place treats on dessert plate. Place a Bomb Pop on each side of “scoreboard” as posts. Serve immediately.

Serves

Yield 4 servings

Preparation Time:

10 minutes

SOURCE:

Bomb Pops