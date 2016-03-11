Six SDCCD Students Named to 2016 All-California Phi Theta Kappa Team

The San Diego Community College District is honored to have students from San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges as part of the 2016 All-California Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Team. These six students, along with others, will be recognized as outstanding scholars at the Community College League of California’s awards luncheon in Sacramento on March 24.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year the SDCCD has had a student named as a New Century Scholar, a designation given to the student receiving the highest application score in the state. This year Issanna Loughman of City College has the honor. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship and represent California at the annual Presidents Breakfast at the American Association of Community Colleges Convention.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement and provides opportunities for highly successful students at community colleges to participate in honors, leadership, and service activities for the community. Each California community college may nominate two students based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community. All-State Team members will be honored at the annual luncheon with special recognition including medallions, certificates and when available, stipends and scholarships.

The SDCCD students on the 2016 All-California PTK Team are:

1st Team

Issanna Loughman, San Diego City College (New Century Scholar) Carisa Jaimes Flores, San Diego Mesa College

2nd Team

Randall Dexter, San Diego Miramar College Thaimae Le, San Diego Miramar College Tinh-Tanh Pham-Tran, San Diego Mesa College

3rd Team

Jennifer Yonker, San Diego City College

