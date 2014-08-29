Small businesses create social mobility, according to Latina SBA administrator

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Maria Contreras-Sweet is a prime example that anyone can earn the American Dream with effort and dedication.

Since April, she has been the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and a member of President Barack Obama’s Cabinet.

No small feat for a woman who immigrated to the United States from Guadalajara, Mexico, at the age of five, along with her single mother and five siblings. She rose through the corporate world ranks, founding the first Latino-owned bank in California in more than 35 years.

“That’s why I love this country,” Contreras-Sweet said. “I came here as an immigrant, and now I’m on the President’s Cabinet. He saw my talents. This not only speaks about how President Obama values diversity, but it says a lot about our country. I come from no economic advantage or corporate background. It really shows how great our country is.”

Contreras-Sweet will be in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 5th, at the AARP convention Ideas@50+, where she will be speaking about how people 50 years and over can take advantage of all the resources available to them through the SBA to start their own small business.

“Those who are retiring can only play so much golf,” she said. “People over 50 have a lot of energy, they want to start businesses, they want to remain active. Sixty is the 40, right?”

During her visit to San Diego, the Administrator will also meet with San Diego representatives from different organizations that are part of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda.

“I’m committed to create social mobility through small businesses,” she said. “I’m committed to serving Latinos, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Native Americans, seniors, women, we need everyone on the table.”

Contreras-Sweet said that her visit to America’s Finest City is part of a West Coast trip where she is promoting the different programs, loans, and resources, the SBA has for small business owners.

“I’m always looking forward to visiting San Diego,” she said. “San Diego is a very important destination for the SBA. It is a smart, bold, and accessible city. It has always been a for ward-looking city. It is strategically located, connected to Pacific Rim and Latin America.”

Contreras-Sweet said that small businesses are an important part of the U.S. economy. So much so, she said, that two out three new jobs are small business employees.

When asked about her thoughts about a San Diego ordinance that will increase the minimum wage to the city to $11.50 during a period of three years, the SBA Administrator said that she supports minimum wage hikes, and “President Obama’s vision for livable wages for all American families.”

One of the arguments against the minimum wage ordinance in San Diego has been that it would greatly affect small business owners in the city.

But Contreras-Sweet disagreed.

“Generally speaking, small businesses have to remain competitive employers, offering employees healthy salaries, and benefits,” she said.

Since its founding on July 30, 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration has delivered millions of loans, loan guarantees, contracts, counseling sessions and other forms of assistance to small businesses. Maria Contreras-Sweet became the 24th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To learn about the resources offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, visit www.sba.gov.