Some fun ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Cinco de Mayo is coming up, and the question is once again asked:

Should it be celebrated with beer and tequila, or should it be a good reason to learn more about Mexican culture?

In San Diego, there are Cinco de Mayo events that can be the equivalent to the Irish Saint Patrick’s Day.

Although promoted as family-friendly, the 32nd Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo 2015, which is on Saturday and Sunday ,May 2nd and 3rd, has alcohol at its core. Its major sponsor this year is Cerveza Dos Equis, one of the most popular Mexican beer brands.

The event even features a Cantina Garden.

“Cool off with a refreshing ice cold beer in the beer garden or become a tequila connoisseur in the high-end tequila sampling area,” reads some of the promotional material.

The Old Town Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is one of the oldest celebrations in San Diego. And even if it has a special kids area and stage, one wonders if it’s the best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, when Mexicans commemorate the Battle of Puebla, where Mexican forces defeated the invading French army in 1862.

OK, so there will be some ballet folklorico competitions, and lowriders will fill the streets of Old Town. Other than that, it’s cerveza and tequila all the way.

If that’s your thing, then you can find out more about the event at www.fiestaoldtown.com.

But if you rather celebrate Cinco de Mayo at alcohol-free events for the whole familia, then there are many alternatives, even if the tequila god gets angry at you.

Festival Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo is the prime example of a great celebration with a cultural focus. It will be on Tuesday the 5th at Jeremy Henwood Park, in San Diego. It features danza azteca, ballet folklorico, and local singers and bands.

“Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo celebrates the pride of a strong and vibrant community,” said festival director, Nancy Machuca.

“For more than a decade, our tobacco-and-alcohol-free festival has drawn thousands of attendees – community residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations – who are delighted to participate in these family-friendly celebrations.”

For more information about this festival, visit www.cincodemayoconorgullo.org.

Another alcohol-free celebration includes Once Upon a Tiempo Mariachi Extravaganza on Sunday the 3rd at Balboa Theatre in Downtown San Diego.

It is a mariachi and symphony concert sponsored by Classics 4 Kids and Mariachi Garibaldi de Southwestern College.

“I think it is much better to celebrate Mexican culture by coming to a concert with the kids, listen to some wonderful music, and everyone leaves feeling better about themselves,” said Jeff Nevin, mariachi professor at Southwestern College and director of Mariachi Garibaldi. “Not going to bars… this is a much better way to celebrate.”

To learn more about Once Upon a Tiempo, visit www.classics4kids.org.

In Tijuana, how to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is not even a question.

Government offices are usually closed the Monday before, and children get the day off from school. There are hardly any community festivals, and only the bars and clubs catering to U.S. tourists are the ones that have two for one drink specials.

Other than that, in Tijuana, and in Mexico in general, Cinco de Mayo comes and goes.

If you want to get drunk screaming Viva México!, you would need to wait for 16 de septiembre, Mexican Independence Day.

For those folks looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a taco, a beer, and/or tequilia check out these hot spots:

Tin Roof: May 5. Tin Roof brings Mexico to the San Diego Gaslamp Quarter with Taco Tuesday specials all day long. With tacos just $2-4, Mexican beer for $3 and “roof-a-ritas” for $10, visitors can keep the fiesta going all day long. Live music will be performed by SM Familia at 9 p.m. 401 G St., Gaslamp Quarter, tinroofsandiego.com

Cincoteca at Puesto: May 5. Puesto will be taking over the courtyard of the Headquarters with taco stations featuring $2 tacos, beer and margarita stations featuring special taco Tuesday pricing on Dos XX and Frida Khalo Tequila margaritas and a churro bar by Donut Bar. The fiesta will also have live music from Latin bands La Santa Cecilia, Los Master Plus and Buye-pongo. 789 West Harbor Dr., Headquarters, puesto.com

Venga Venga Cantina & Bar: May 5. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with authentic Mexican fare. Enjoy some new Mexican favorites like specialty tacos, skewers and bottomless guacamole, mixed with old traditions like Taco Tuesday. Add to that drink specials including margaritas, tequila infusions, Mexican beers and live music, and a true celebration has begun. Specials include $2 Tescates, tacos and tequila shots. 2015 Birch Rd., Chula Vista, richardsandoval.com

Tacos & Tequila Festival: May 2. Silo in Makers Quarters hosts a celebration of the best margaritas and tacos in San Diego. The festival features margaritas by 10 celebrity mixologists, signature tacos from 10 restaurants, local craft beers and live music. The interactive event lets attendees got on the best margaritas and tacos with the winners receiving a golden shaker or golden taco to showcase at their establishment. Silo in Makers Quarters, 753 15th St., East Village, tacostequilafestival.com

Cinco de Mayo at Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico and Casa de Bandini: May 4-5. Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico and Casa de Bandini are celebrating Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with food and drink specials including the festive “Cincorita,” a margarita made with strawberry, Midori and lime flavors in layers of green, white and red in homage to the Mexican flag. While dining, guest can soak up some culture with the strolling Mari-achi players and Folkloric dancers. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Casa Guadalajara, 4105 Taylor St., San Diego, Casa de Pico, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa, Casa de Bandini, 1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, casaguadalajara.com

Updated