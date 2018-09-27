South Bay Has a New Community Park

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Hundreds of people celebrated the opening of the new Cesar Solis Community Park, a $20 million project long sought by South Bay Residents. The park is part of San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer commitment to break ground on or upgrade 50 parks in five years.

The park is named after retired Assistant Police Chief Cesar Solis and marks the first time in San Diego City history that a park is named after a Filipino-American. Solis spent 32 years with the San Diego Police Department before retiring in 2014. Working his way up through the ranks, Solis retired as the highest-ranking Filipino-American in SDPD history. Solis, who joined the community celebration, grew up in South Bay and still resides in the area with his wife.

“We’re investing in parks throughout the city and creating new spaces where families gather, children play, and community spirit grows,” Faulconer said. “It’s fitting that the park is named after Solis, who protected this community for decades and now this neighborhood asset will forever honor his legacy.”

Located near two schools, the new 20-acre park includes a five-acre joint-use field shared with the San Ysidro School District. Additional features include a new multi-purpose athletic field with lighting and backstops, open recreation areas, walking paths and parking, a service building with restrooms and a snack bar, picnic areas, shade structures, and a skate park.

The $20 million project has been long sought after by the residents of Ocean View Hills and surrounding communities. It is a multi-phased project that will eventually include a new recreation center and aquatic center.

“Congratulations to the families of Ocean View Hills, the City of San Diego has created a beautiful park that will serve this community for generations to come,” Solis said. “My family is deeply honored and proud to be a part of this project. Thank you to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilmember David Alvarez for your leadership and commitment to improving our neighborhoods.”

Hundreds gathered for the grand opening celebration that included face painting, outdoor games, skateboarding and music by the San Ysidro High School Mariachi Band.

In January 2016, Faulconer pledged to build or improve 50 parks in five years. So far, the City has opened 22 parks with more than two dozen others in various stages of design or construction. The commitment also includes a collaborative effort between the City and the San Diego Unified School District to expand recreational opportunities with the “Play All Day” parks initiative to build over 45 new joint-use parks.