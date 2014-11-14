South County EDC Celebrates 25 Years and Visions an Economic Boom for the Future

Business, political leaders seal time capsule at Nov. 6 celebration

In the 25 years since its inception, the South County Economic Development Council has worked to build the South Bay region by developing businesses and bringing people and jobs to the area, which was once just a field of dreams.

“For 25 years, the South County Economic Development Council has worked to create jobs and develop businesses,” said County Supervisor Greg Cox, one of the founders of the organization. “Today, we are reaping the fruits of that labor with exciting developments like the Chula Vista Bayfront plan. South County is open for business! Congratulations to the South County EDC. The South County Economic Development Council is a force to be reckoned with, not only in South County, but in the whole San Diego region.”

A crowd of local elected officials, business owners and community members celebrated the South County EDC’s 25th anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 6 at the Otay Ranch Town Center.

Attendees signed a banner and dropped their business cards into a time capsule, which will be stored in the Corky McMillin Companies’ Millenia project.

“The Corky McMillin Companies and McMillin Realty are proud to be a part of South County’s history. One of our McMillin principles is to ‘support the communities in which we live and work.’ We applaud the South County EDC for the great work they do to enrich the community and we congratulate them on 25 years of service,” said Scott Mc-Millin, chairman of the board.

The time capsule also includes letters from Casey Tanaka, history teacher and mayor of Coronado, and Cindy Gompper-Graves, South County EDC’s president and CEO; SeaWorld’s 50th anniversary collectable coin; a DVD of National City’s 2013 State of the City Address; badges from National City and the Chula Vista Bayfront; flyers from South County EDC, South Bay Expressway and the South Bay Power plant; a 3D image of Millenia; a piece of the SR-195 bridge; pamphlets, postcards, photos, a cell phone, pins, news articles and newsletters.

Tony McCune was the event’s master of ceremonies. He is a member of the South County EDC’s transportation committee and was a member of the South County’s original board of directors who started the South County EDC 25 years ago. He served as the second president of the organization.

“We started with practically nothing and have grown into a very, very successful organization,” McCune said. “I expect to see continued growth and continued assistance to businesses in the South County for the next 25 years and beyond.”

In its 25 years, the South County EDC has advocated for the region, worked to bring businesses and jobs to the area and has supported local businesses with grants and incentives. The South County EDC recently unveiled its Visioning Project Strategic Plan, a complete five-year, strategic, economic development plan for San Diego’s South County. The Visioning Project, modeled after Our Greater San Diego Vision, was launched in July 2013, and included focus groups, community workshops, outside research, expert interviews and a survey, which had more than 4,500 respondents.

“The South County has experienced tremendous growth in the past 25 years, but there’s still more work to be done. The Visioning Project outlines action items based on opportunities in key industry clusters,” said Xema Jacobson, chair of the South County EDC. “This strategic plan will build on the synergy of South County’s many projects, which include Brown Field, the Cross-Border Terminal and the Chula Vista Bayfront. It focuses on investment opportunities and job creation, with an emphasis on being a binational region. The South County is poised for an economic boom.”

The industry clusters outlined in the report include aerospace, maritime-related industries, tourism, advanced marketing, health care and food processing distribution. South County EDC’s new strategies are expected to expand international trade and commerce, promote the innovation cluster, grow the tourism industry and build on these specific industry clusters.

For more information on how to get involved, or to see the full report, visit http://www.southcountyedc.com/#!vision-project-page/cgy.