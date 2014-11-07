South County EDC Seeks Community Involvement for Visioning Plan

The South County Economic Development Council’s (South County EDC) Visioning Report, a complete five-year, strategic, economic development plan for San Diego’s South County, is available online for review.

Those who wish to get involved in this project may fill out a contact form at http://www.southcountyedc.com/#!vision-project-page/cgy and click on “Vision Plan Engagement Sheet.”

“This economic strategy for the region focuses on investment opportunities and job creation, with an emphasis on being a binational region,” said Xema Jacobson, chair of the South County EDC. “The next step is to engage with the community to support this strategic plan and build on the synergy of South County’s many pro-jects, which include Brown Field, the Cross-Border Terminal and the Chula Vista Bayfront.”

The Visioning Project Strategic Plan, modeled after Our Greater San Diego Vision, was launched in July 2013, and included focus groups, community workshops, outside research, expert interviews and a survey, which had more than 4,500 respondents.

South County EDC’s new strategies are expected to expand international trade and commerce, promote the innovation cluster, grow the tourism industry and build on these specific industry clusters: aerospace, maritime-related industries, tourism, advanced marketing, health care and food processing distribution.