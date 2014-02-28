South County Educators to Discuss Allocation of Local Control Funding Formula Dollars

The way California schools will receive public funding from the state is changing under a new law passed by Governor Brown’s office. The South County Economic Development Council (South County EDC) will host a public forum with representatives from five South Bay school districts concerning the new Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) spending on Friday, March 7. Superintendents from the National, San Ysidro, Sweetwater Union, South Bay Union and Chula Vista Elementary school districts will discuss how they will allocate LCFF funds to increase student achievement and build a strong foundation for the future workforce.

Under LCFF, money will be allocated based on a district’s demographics, with a special focus on English-language learners, foster youth and students from low-income families. “We want to work with local educators to help set our students up for success educationally and, subsequently, economically,” said Cindy Gompper-Graves, South County EDC President and CEO. “We have an opportunity to bring together our business, community and education leaders to discuss how to best prepare our future workforce to help make a long-term impact on the prosperity of our community.”

Panelists for the LCFF forum include:

– Dr. Chris Orem, Superintendent, National School District

– Gloria Madera, Interim Superintendent, San Ysidro School District

– Dr. Edward Brand, Superintendent, Sweetwater Union High School District

– Abdollah Saadat, Assistant Superintendent, South Bay Union School District

– Dr. Francisco Escobedo, Superintendent, Chula Vista Elementary School District

The forum will take place Friday, March 7 at United States University, 800 Bay Boulevard in Chula Vista. Registration opens at 8 a.m. with presentation from 8:15 – 10 a.m. The event is free to all attendees, but space is limited.