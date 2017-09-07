Southbound Border Crossing to Close in Two Weeks

By Ana Gomez Salcido

In two weeks, the border crossing to Tijuana will be temporarily closed through the San Ysidro Port of Entry as part of the effort to modernize and expand the port.

All southbound I-5 and I-805 lanes south of the SR-905 will be closed from 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 until 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

Travelers who must cross by vehicle to Tijuana during the 57-hour closure are required to use the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Motorists driving south of the I-5 and I-805 will be detoured to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry though the SR-905.

The planned work in San Ysidro represents a critical milestone for Phase 3 of the project as it begins the re-alignment and expansion of the southbound I-5 corridor from five to 10 lanes as it connects to the Mexican inspection station, El Chaparral, at the international border.

Phase 3 also includes 10 new southbound I-5 vehicular inspection booths, a new southbound secondary inspection facility, and a new employee parking structure. Eight additional northbound vehicle lanes and 15 northbound inspection booths (14 double stacked, one single) will also be constructed to facilitate traffic crossing the border into the United States.

“(We continue) to work closely with local stakeholders and our counterparts in Mexico as we complete the final two phases of the port of entry’s modernization and expansion project,” said Dan Brown, acting regional administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). “Beginning construction of this phase of the project brings us closer to accomplishing our long-term goal of providing a state-of-the art facility for the public. Our immediate objective is to minimize the impact this work will have on travelers, businesses and the binational community.”

This Phase 3 roadwork project will not impact northbound or southbound pedestrian crossing in the area. Pedestrians will continue to cross on the east side of the port and at PedWest on the west side of the port.

Travelers can also expect some impact to northbound traffic beginning Sept. 12 as exit lanes onto I-5 north are temporarily reduced at night to accommodate concurrent installation of a sky bridge as part of Phase 2 of the modernization project.

Federal, state and local authorities offered a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, to talk about the impact of the planned work.

“During the 57-hour closure, there will be no access to the southbound lanes of the I-5 and I-805 south of the SR-905, and to get to San Ysidro, drivers would need to go through local streets,” said Anthony Kleppe, Region 9 Land Port of Entry Program Manager of the GSA. “Drivers can access, www.gsa.gov/5realign, to use an interactive map to know how to drive thru San Ysidro during the construction time.”

Travelers are advised to plan ahead for traffic delays, monitor traffic reports and posted signage, and slowing down through the construction zone. Signs will be posted to announce changes in traffic patterns in the construction area and GSA will issue traffic advisories to promote use of alternate routes.