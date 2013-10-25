Southeastern San Diego celebrates community with arts

By Pablo J. Sáinz

In the past, southeastern San Diego, the area around Euclid Avenue, was plagued by crime and violence. Now it is becoming a hub for the arts and culture thanks to an initiative of a local non-profit organization.

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation continues with its mission of promoting a healthy, positive environment in the area by sponsoring the free “Celebration at the Creek: A Day of Art + Culture” on Saturday, October 26, from noon to 7 p.m. at Market Creek Plaza, located at 404 Euclid Ave.

The celebration will include live music, dance, art workshops, demonstrations, and international food. Organizers hope to encourage a new generation of art and culture lovers, with a special emphasis on youth.

“Arts are a way to celebrate cultures and increase understanding about the differences and commonalities, creative sharing is a safe outlet for learning together,” said Renee Novo, community affairs and relations senior manager for the Jacobs Center. “The event provides a fun free activity with three stages and many things to do. Guests will learn, enjoy, get inspired and experiences.”

There will be something to do for the whole family. People can watch the dance performances, try out their own moves on the movement stage, make puppets, medicine bags, painting, mobiles, sticker art story quilts origami, sugar skulls, watch and participate in graffiti art demonstrations and hear music, Novo said.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend the festival.

DanzArts, a dance company whose mission is to promote dances from Mexico and Spain, will present traditional dances from the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Michoacan, as well as flamenco from Spain.

“I feel dance is important to offer in this area, especially cultural dances representing a lot of different cultures in this area,” said Patricia Astorga-Casey, artistic director and founder of DanzArts.

Southeastern San Diego has become home to a vibrant artistic community, mostly thanks to Jacobs Center initiatives, which include an array of arts and social programs.

“The Jacobs Center supports the arts in community to inspire understanding and connection within and between those who live, work and visit our community,” Novo said. “Arts can also be a powerful economic stimulus for communities creating a destination to those visiting and those who live in San Diego.”

At the end of last year, the Jacobs Center and the City of San Diego Arts and Culture Commission received federal funds to create an artistic and cultural district around The Village Market Creek, a commercial, community, and artistic center that has become the heart of southeast San Diego. The project includes architecture and murals, cultural workshops, and public space for the arts.

“With the arts initiatives our goal is to let Southeastern San Diego be known for arts and culture, and ultimately become a cultural tourism destination,” Novo said.

She added that the area is home to many cultures.

“We have a unique blend of Mexican-Latino, African-American, Samoan, Polynesian, Somalian, and Filipino families living in our community,” she said.

For a complete schedule of activities during the “Celebration at the Creek: A Day of Art + Culture,” please visit www.jacobscenter.org.