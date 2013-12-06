Spanish Stage Plays “ACTOS” Premieres at Mesa College

Revolution in the stars — Border crossings with the power of great spirits — Chicana rights in the ‘70s — Love and crime in poverty-drenched Bogota are the focus of student-produced one-acts

Four original one-act plays, each written, produced and performed in Spanish by teams of college honors students will be showcased on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Apolliad Theatre at San Diego Mesa College campus in Kearny Mesa.

The annual one-night production is the only opportunity to see Spanish theatre in San Diego.

“ACTOS” presents vignet-tes of the challenges of power struggles in contemporary U.S. and Latin American society.

The one-act plays touch on the following topics: a US-Mexico border crossing, where supernatural help is summoned to cross the line in safety; a revolutionary debate that takes place in the stars between poet and freedom-fighter; and a wake-up call of the Chicana’s fight for workplace in a silly comedy of the ‘70s. The final play transports the audience into the new genre of “Narco Novela,” about life in the drug world of Bogota, Columbia.

Offered each fall since 2009, the annual Mesa College Spanish plays are written and performed by advanced Spanish language honors students, and produced by theatrical design majors. Courses are taught and guidance is provided by Spanish Professor Dora Schoenbrun-Fernandez and Drama Professor John Polak, with the cooperation and help from the Mesa College Theatre Company.

General admission of $5 is requested. Call 619-388-2228 for further information or visit www.sdmesa.edu/drama for more information.