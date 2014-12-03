Spanish Stage Plays “ACTOS” Premieres at Mesa College

Four original, student-written one-acts feature

* Clashes between big business treatment of food and the environment come up against following one’s heart and traditions

* A world were the lines between fiction and fact are blurred

* A young man crosses the continent seeking something more meaningful in life la poetry performance in protest of human rights violations

Three original one-act plays and a poetry performance — each written, produced and performed in Spanish by teams of college honors students — will be showcased on Friday, Dec. 5,at 7:30 p.m. at the Apolliad Theatre at San Diego Mesa College campus in Kearny Mesa. The annual one-night production is the only opportunity to see original student written and produced Spanish theatre in San Diego.

Offered each fall since 2009, the annual Mesa College Spanish plays are written and performed by advanced Spanish language honors students, and produced and directed by theatrical design majors. Courses are taught and guidance is provided by Spanish Professor Dora Schoenbrun-Fernandez and Drama Professor Kris Clark, with the cooperation and help from the Mesa College Theatre Company.

“ACTOS” presents vignettes of the challenges of following your heart and finding your reality in U.S. and Latin American society.

The first of the three one-act plays, “Tierra sagrada” explores today’s food and environmental issues against big business, where only the will of the heart and help of a Mayan God can help find the true path

Next, “viajando/trotamundos” tells the story of a boy on an exciting adventure that crosses continents, time and space in hope of finding something more meaningful in life.

In the final one-act, “Un Sueño Hecho Realidad,” the audience is transported to a life dominated by reality TV where the lines of reality blur in a telenovelistic comedy.

The evening closes with a poetry performance in protest of human rights violations.

General admission of $5 is requested. Call 619-388-2228 for further information or visit www.sdmesa.edu/drama or https://www.facebook.com/OTELEMESA for more information.