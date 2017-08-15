Spirits Festival Returns to San Diego

By Mario A. Cortez

San Diego’s biggest happy hour returns to the bayfront for yet another fabulous year!

The ninth annual San Diego Spirits Festival will be bringing the best in craft cocktails and entertainment to the Port Pavilion on August 26 and 27.

Voted Premier Traveler’s Must-Try Festival of the Year and named by Fodors.com as one of the best cocktail festivals in America, the San Diego Spirit Festival is an event not to be missed by lovers of fine drinks and good times.

For the price of admission attendees will be able to sample top-shelf spirits, cocktails, and decadent cuisine on the waterfront.

Exhibitors which will be bringing their finest pours include El Rey Tequila, Tanduay Rums, Gorgeous Vodka, Verras Mezcal, Gem & Bolt, Wild Tonic Kombucha, Forex Vodka, Imperial Beers, Diabolo, Hiro Sake, and many more.

Entertainment for the Spirits Festival will feature an art festival celebrity chef demos, live music, bartender competitions, risqué performances, seminars, a fashion show after party, and much more.

The San Diego Spirits festival will run from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, and from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 27 at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier (1000 N. Harbor Dr. San Diego 92101).

Tickets for the San Diego Spirits festival are available through the following link: http://bit.ly/2017_TICKETS_SDSF