St. Paul’s Plaza Opens in Summer 2015 Bringing The Best of Senior Living to South Bay

St. Paul’s Senior Services is proud to announce their opening of St. Paul’s Plaza, a new senior community located on East Palomar Street and San Andrea, this June. The four-story St. Paul’s Plaza will house 156 apartments in Phase I. In Phase II, St Paul’s Plaza will add another 63 apartments to the community. Already there has been significant demand and interest in the largest comprehensive senior residential community to come to the South Bay. It encompasses 4.5 acres and is located close to shops, restaurants, parks and medical offices situated within the beautiful Eastlake community.

“St. Paul’s Plaza is one of the most innovative senior care environments to come to San Diego, said Cheryl Wilson, CEO, St Paul’s Senior Services. “The community was designed by Chula Vista residents who told us what seniors of today want. We have delivered that with St. Paul’s Plaza. We are looking forward to opening our doors this summer.”

The new St. Paul’s Plaza community will also offer an indoor therapy pool, chapel, , and extensive community areas including a 150 person multi-purpose/event room and family style guest kitchen and dining spaces so families can prepare meals and eat together for special occasions. The community includes a gourmet restaurant and a pub for social events, watching the game and happy hour. Outdoors includes spacious gathering areas with barbeque facilities and an outdoor play ground, stunning gardens, and even a dog park for pre-approved pets In addition, St Paul’s Plaza will have a spa, which includes a beauty salon, barber shop and massage treatments,

The St. Paul’s Plaza new community will also bring 60 unique and innovative Memory Care apartments to Chula Vista, and 94 assisted and independent living accommodations. The Memory Care community accommodations are designed based on The Green House Project concept where residents have more privacy and control over their lives because the institutional traditional nursing home model will be replaced with small intentional communities or “homes” where seniors and staff focus on living full and vibrant lives. Each home includes 10 private apartments with bathrooms, a living room, kitchen and open dining area. All memory care homes will be surrounded by a secure outdoor courtyard, and access to a large solarium.

A leader in the senior care industry, St. Paul’s Senior Services has been serving seniors in the San Diego community for 55 years and includes St. Paul’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) located in Chula Vista and Downtown. They also have residential communities in Bankers Hill including Memory Care, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Independent Living. Their innovative Senior Day and an Intergenerational Program is also located in the Bankers Hill.

For more information on St. Paul’s Senior Services and St. Paul’s Plaza, please visit www.stpaulseniors.org.