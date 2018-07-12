Start the Summer with Opening Week at the Del Mar Races

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Summer is here and so are the days filled with giant hats, exclusive parties and performances by diverse talented artists.

The Del Mar Racetrack will open its doors Wednesday, July 18, to welcome thousands of San Diegans to the track for its Opening Day festivities.

The 2018 Del Mar Racetrack summer season goes on from July 18 to Sept. 3 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with Opening Day alone seeing an attendance of over 40,000 local and global visitors.

To help guide attendees through one of the most glamorous events in San Diego County, La Prensa San Diego has completed a list of fun activities to participate in for Opening Day and Opening Week at the races.

Big Bets and Bigger Hats

The summer Del Mar races activities begin with Opening Day on Wednesday, July 18, where San Diegans are welcome to participate in the Opening Day hats contest.

The Opening Day hats contest brings in talented professionals and amateurs together to compete for a share of more than $5,000 in prizes.

Hats large and small are entered into the competition and owners compete in five categories: best racing theme, most glamorous, most outrageous, best fascinator, and best flowers.

Sign-ups are held at the Plaza de Mexico from 11:30 to 3 p.m. However, even if you do not plan on entering, it is a great spot to take pictures with the talented individuals and their hats.

Summer Perfect Meal: Burgers and Brew

They might not be deep fried Oreos but attendees can still enjoy delicious food at the races with the Burgers and Brews event on Saturday July 21.

This event brings together some of the city’s most popular burger restaurants and top breweries.

This year’s participating breweries include: 14 Cannons Brewery, Ballast Point, Belching Beaver, San Diego Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing and many more.

Tickets range from $37 to $42 and the event is open to all ages.

Family Fun is a Whole Day

The Del Mar Racetrack will host family fun day on Sunday, July 22, with attractions for the whole family.

Activities include: pony rides, rock climbing wall, face painting, a bungee trampoline, giant inflatable slides and more.

Admission to family fun day is free for children under the age of 18.

Families and fan are also invited to meet with their favorite jockeys from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Plaza de Mexico for autographs and pictures.