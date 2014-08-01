State bill would ban plastic bags, impose fee on paper bags

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Josefina Diaz was carrying four plastic bags with some groceries outside a Food 4 Less in Chula Vista. When she learned that there’s a state bill that would ban plastic bags and impose a 10 cent fee on paper bags, she wasn’t too happy about it.

“And how do they expect me to carry my groceries home?” the 58-year-old fast-food worker asked. “And 10 cents per paper bag? I would have paid 40 cents extra for these four bags, then. Forty cents might not be much to some, but for me it is a lot. I only make minimum wage!”

When presented with the option of reusable bags, she said that it would be too cumbersome for her, because she goes to the supermarket directly from work.

“I ride the trolley from work to here,” Diaz said. “Can you imagine if I was carrying with those bags all day long and at work?”

State Bill 270 is a controversial bill that would phase out single-use plastic bags in California grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores and pharmacies. It would also add a 10 cent fee to paper bags at grocery stores.

Presently, the bill is pending in the State Assembly Appropriations Committee.

“SB 270 hurts consumers by imposing a regressive tax on consumers,” said Cathy Foley, vice president of the American Forest & Paper Association, which opposes the bill. “We urge the committee to consider amending the bill to have no tax on paper.”

Recently, Terry Webber, director of State Affairs for the American Forest & Paper Association, was in San Diego to meet with Latino media to discuss this issue.

“We don’t think it is fair that this bill penalizes paper bags when trying to limit plastic, which is not very environmentally friendly,” Webber said. “How does the 10 cent fee help the environment? How does it help consumers? It doesn’t”.

Webber added that paper bags are a recyclable and sustainable packaging option for consumers who need a carry-out bag. Paper bags are made from recycled paper and are highly recycled themselves, he added.

“Paper bags should not face discrimination, but should instead be embraced for being a recyclable product made from a renewable resource,” Foley said.

But SB270 author State Senator Alex Padilla (D-Pacoima) said that his bill has the support of environmental, labor, business groups and local governments, because they know it is good for California.

“SB 270 strikes the right balance. It will protect the environment and it will protect California jobs as the state transitions to re-usable bags,” Padilla said.

“Single-use plastic bags are not just a coastal issue. They are in our mountains, the winds blow discarded bags into trees. They are also in our rivers, streams and lakes, in our parks and throughout our communities. It is a statewide problem that deserves a statewide solution,” he said.

Several cities and counties throughout California have enacted local ordinances banning plastic bags. The City of San Diego is considering a years-old ordinance that would also ban plastic bag in many outlets throughout the city.

Padilla said that it is better to have a statewide ban instead.

“California is known throughout the world for its policies to protect the environment. Many of our cities and counties have taken action and enacted local ordinances banning single-use bags. It is time for a statewide policy,” Padilla said.

Not so fast, said Cynthia Krueger, local environmental organization Surfrider Foundation, San Diego Chapter. Krueger said that the state bill doesn’t do much, compared with the San Diego City ordinance currently being proposed at city hall.

“We’re concerned that SB270 is not as strong as it could be,” she said. “The stalled city ordinance would ban plastic bags at more places than the state policy, which doesn’t cover as many outlets as the San Diego ordinance.”

Neither SB270 nor the San Diego ordinance have much hope: The San Diego proposal has been on hold for several years, and last year a similar bill by Padilla fell three votes short of the 21 votes needed for passage from the State Senate.