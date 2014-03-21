Stolen War Memorial Plaques from Kimbal Park

The National City Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information pertaining to the theft of three War Memorial Plaques from the Kimball Park Stadium. The two plaques were reported stolen on Monday, March 17th and the third plaque was stolen the following night.

The War Memorial plaques have been on display at the park for over 60 years. They were dedicated to National City servicemen, who died serving our country during World War II, Korean, and Vietnam wars.

The descriptions of the brass plaques are as follows: The size of two of the plaques are 3’ x 4’ and the third measures 4’x5’.

CONTACT PERSON: Sergeant Alejandro Hernandez PHONE: (619) 336-4423