Stuff To Do – September 15, 2016

By Mario A. Cortez

FEATURED

KAABOO Del Mar Festival – September 16 – 18

Music, arts, comedy, food, and drink all rolled up into one weekend you don’t wanna miss. This three-day fest has already sold out of their Hang Ten passes but you can still score other passes for one of the most stacked lineups of this summer’s festival circuit. Admission $119 – $799.

2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

Chance The Rapper – Friday, September 15 @ 8 p.m.

You’ve seen him geek out over the now viral Beyonce video bomb, now get ready to catch Chance live and in person. Chancellor himself will be showing off his jazzy, old-school inspired beats off of “Acid Rap”

and “Coloring Book.” Admission $35- $50.

Cal Coast Open Air Theater – 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego

Carla Morrison – Friday, September 16 @ 8 p.m.

A perennial favorite of Mexico’s indie scene, Morrison comes to San Diego as part of her latest tour. The Tecate native will be playing favorites off of her landmark album “Dejenme Llorar” along with new material. General Admission $30.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave., San Diego

YG with RJ, Kamaiyah and Sad Boy – Sunday, September 18 @ 7 p.m.

YG’s Fuck Donald Trump Tour is coming to San Diego. Slide through the North Park Observatory to bump to this election cycle’s hottest track. Also, Fuck Donald Trump. General Admission $40.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave., San Diego

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. Here is a listing of upcoming features

• September 17 – Zootopia (PG) at Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside

• September 17 – Minions (PG) at Cabrillo Heights Neighborhood Park in San Diego

MOVIES AT MIDNIGHT

Every Saturday night the Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave, San Diego) has your weekly dose of cult classics at San Diego’s last single screen cineplex. Flicks start rolling at 12 sharp!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R) – Saturday, September 17

Running as a limited release feature for over four decades, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest running movie release in history! Come sing along and experience a movie event that extends beyond the screen and into the audience. Costumes are highly encouraged

Rosemary’s Baby (R) – Saturday, September 24

Roman Polanski’s psychological thriller, based on the eponymous bestselling novel, will be playing next week at The Ken. Watch as a Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes bring to life a tale of mystery and evil beyond what the mind can understand. This classic horror flick is going to give many a viewer a sleepless night.

CHARGERS FOOTBALL

Your San Diego Chargers will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first home game of the 2016 NFL season. Arrive early for some tailgating and cheer on the Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium!

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, September 18 @ 1:25 p.m.

FREE MUSEUM TUESDAYS

Every Tuesday select museums in Balboa Park open their doors to San Diego County residents. Take a day to experience some of the cultural treasures that Balboa Park offers to you.

Tuesday, September 19

Free admission to The Mingei International Museum, The San Diego Museum of Art, The Museum of Man, and The Japanese Friendship Garden.

Entrance to special exhibits, movies, and events may require separate purchase of admission.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Miramar Air Show – September 23 – 25

This three-day event is the largest air show in the United States. Gathering over half a million yearly attendees, the Miramar Air Show is a yearly tradition that celebrates military aviation as well as our armed forces. Come see some of the most iconic jets in the world, including the Blue Angels!

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar – Miramar Way, San Diego, CA 92145

Molotov – September 26 @ 8 p.m.

The stalwarts of Mexican irreverence might be playing a Monday night show but that shouldn’t stop any fans of “la molocha” from getting into a night of desmadre. Get ready to brincar y saltar.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave., San Diego

77 Minutes (R) Premiere – Thursday, September 22

A stark account of the 1984 San Ysidro Massacre, 77 Minutes is a documentary that will reveal previously unknown details of the infamous McDonald’s shooting. Featuring first hand accounts from survivors and first responders. A one-week engagement at UltraStar Mission Valley Hazard Center will start the next day, Friday, September 23. All screenings will be featuring Q&A sessions with director Charlie Minn.

The Front Gallery – 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro