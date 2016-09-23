Stuff to Do – September 23, 2016

By Mario A. Cortez

FEATURED

Miramar Air Show – September 23 – 25

This three-day event is the largest air show in the United States. Gathering over half a million yearly attendees, the Miramar Air Show is a yearly tradition that celebrates military aviation as well as our armed forces. Come see some of the most iconic jets in the world, including the Blue Angels!

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar – Miramar Way, San Diego, CA 92145

San Diego International Film Festival – September 28 – October 2

Join film lovers from all over for the 15th annual San Diego International Film Festival. During this celebration of fine cinema, you will also be able to watch films from around the world, as well as attend industry panels, parties, and other great events. Festival venue locations include the Gaslamp Quarter and La Jolla.

More information: http://www.sdfilmfest.com/

FAIRS

Adams Avenue Street Fair – September 24 – 25

SoCal’s largest free music festival returns this weekend. Featuring over 90 musical acts on seven stages, San Diego’s favorite craft brewers, carnivals rides, fair and carnival food favorites, and over 300 vendor booths. Free Admission (beer garden and tasting admission fees apply).

Adams Avenue between 32nd and 35th streets, San Diego

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

Molotov – Monday, September 26 @ 8 p.m.

¿Sabes sabes tu que pasa? Sabes sabes Molotov está en la casa! The stalwarts of Mexican irreverence might be playing a Monday night show but that shouldn’t stop any fans of “la molocha” from getting into a night of desmadre.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave., San Diego

Tegan and Sara – Sunday, September 25 @ 8 p.m.

Everybody’s favorite Canadian twins will be making a San Diego appearance on Sunday. The award winning duo will be at the North Park Observatory for a night of great music.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave., San Diego

De Nalgas – Friday, September 30 @ 9 p.m.

Mexico’s most non-conformist rockers will be making a tour stop in Tijuana next weekend. Whether it’s calling out Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto or the Pare de Sufrir cult, these chilangos have a message for any culeros, and it ain’t pretty.

Mods Bar Plaza Fiesta – Paseo de los Heroes 9415, Tijuana, Mexico

LIMITED MOVIE SCREENINGS

77 Minutes (R) – Friday, September 23 – 30

A stark account of the 1984 San Ysidro Massacre, “77 Minutes” is a documentary that will reveal previously unknown details of the infamous McDonald’s shooting. This documentary features first-hand accounts from survivors and first responders. A one-week engagement at UltraStar Mission Valley Hazard Center will start today, Friday, September 23. All screenings will be featuring Q&A sessions with director Charlie Minn.

UltraStar Mission Valley Hazard Center – 7510 Hazard Center Dr. #100, San Diego, CA 92108

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. Here is a listing of upcoming features

• September 23 – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (PG-13) at Rancho Bernardo Community Park in Rancho Bernardo

• September 24 – “Inside Out” (PG) at Sweetwater Regional Park in Bonita/Spring Valley

MOVIES AT MIDNIGHT

Every Saturday night the Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave, San Diego) has your weekly dose of cult classics at San Diego’s last single screen cineplex. Flicks start rolling at 12 sharp!

Rosemary’s Baby (R) – Saturday, September 24

Roman Polanski’s psychological thriller, based on the eponymous bestselling novel, will be playing next week at The Ken. Watch as a Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes bring to life a tale of mystery and evil beyond what the mind can understand. This one is going to give many a viewer a sleepless night.

Multiple Maniacs (NR) – Saturday, October 1

Digitally restored to all of its disgusting glory, John Waters’ notorious crime comedy makes an appearance at the Ken. Follow the Cavalcade of Perversion as they run-a-muck through life. Starring the infamous Divine. It might be kinda gross, but this acclaimed flick has earned 100% ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

FREE MUSEUM TUESDAYS

Every Tuesday select museums in Balboa Park open their doors at no charge to San Diego County residents. Take a day to experience a few of the cultural treasures that Balboa Park offers to you.

Tuesday, September 27

Free admission to The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego Air and Space Museum, and select international village houses.

Entrance to special exhibits, films, and special events may require separate purchase of admission. Admission hours may vary.

UPCOMING CONCERTS

ZZ Top – October 4 @ 7:30 p.m.

Dusty and the gang are coming to one of San Diego’s most intimate venues. Rock out to all your favorites from the Texan rocker’s library of hits. Admission $110

Humphrey’s By The Bay – 2241 Shelter Island Drive San Diego, California 92106