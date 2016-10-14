Stuff to Do – Week of October 13

By Mario A. Cortez

FEATURED

San Diego Mac N’ Cheese Fest – Saturday, October 15, 2016

Sample some of San Diego’s best comfort food and beer at the San Diego Mac N’ Cheese Fest. Local foodie faves such as North Park Tavern and Soda and Swine will dish out delicious grub at this mouthwatering event.

Waterfront Park – 1601 Pacific Highway, San Diego

San Diego Cuban Dance Congress 2016 -Through Sunday, October 16

A little bit of Old Havana is coming to San Diego for three nights of dancing, performances, and over 60 workshops. Dancers of all skill levels will have the chance to move and groove to son, rueda, afro-cubano, cubaton, and folkloric music styles this weekend.

Town and Country Resort and Convention Center – 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

Danny Brown – Friday, October 14

The latest jewel to come from Detroit’s storied rap scene, Danny Brown will bring all his beats to San Diego. Featuring special guests.

North Park Observatory – 2891 University Ave, San Diego

RISE UP AS ONE – Saturday, October 15

No borders and no walls can stop Latinos from coming together in unity. RISE UP AS ONE will be hosted right on the San Diego-Tijuana border and will bring together some of the biggest names in Spanish-language music such as Julieta Venegas, Los Tigres del Norte, Miguel Bosé, and Residente of Calle 13 to call for unity among Latinos in the face of adversity and the upcoming elections.

Cross Border Xpress – 2745 Otay Pacific Drive, San Diego

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Summer Movies in the Park is a perfect chance to relax under the stars. Make sure to arrive early for a good seat! All movies start at dusk (approx. 15 minutes after sunset). Note: Movies are subject to change. Here is a listing of upcoming features

• October 21 – “Star Wars The Force Awakens” (PG-13) at Penn Athletic Field in San Diego

MOVIES AT MIDNIGHT

Every Saturday night the Ken Cinema (4061 Adams Ave, San Diego) has your weekly dose of cult classics at San Diego’s last single screen cineplex. Flicks start rolling at 12 sharp!

Spirited Away (R) – Saturday, October 15

Released 15 years ago, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away is recognized by fans and critics as one of the greatest animated features of all time. Explore a surreal world of spirits and ghouls along with 10-year-old Chihiro as she searches for her lost parents. There will also be a special 11 a.m. matinee screening on Sunday!

FESTIVAL DE TEATRO HISPANO

Centro Cultural la Raza celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Festival de Teatro Hispano. Throughout the month of October, the festival will be staging plays in Spanish and hoisting workshops.

October 14 – “Adios Mama Carlota” @ 6 p.m.

October 21 – “Noche Con Frida Chabela y Diego” @ 6 p.m.

October 28 – “La Pasion de Frida y Diego” @ 6 p.m.

Centro Cultural La Raza – 2004 Park Blvd., San Diego

FREE MUSEUM TUESDAYS

Every Tuesday select museums in Balboa Park open their doors at no charge to San Diego County residents. Take a day to experience a few of the cultural treasures that Balboa Park offers to you.

Tuesday, October 18

Free admission to the Mingei International Museum, San Diego Museum of Art, The Museum of Man, and the San Diego Japanese Friendship Garden.

Entrance to special exhibits, films, and special events may require separate purchase of admission. Admission hours may vary.

UPCOMING EVENTS

San Diego Burgers and Brews Invitational – Saturday, October 22

Burgers and beer in the same place? Awesome! Come and sample San Diego’s best hamburgers from eateries such as Slater’s 50/50, Hodad’s, Burger Lounge and many others. Wash down your patties with some suds from award winning brewers like Monkey Paw, Ballast Point, Port Brewing, and Sierra Nevada.

Legacy Plaza at Liberty Station – 2641 Truxtun Rd, San Diego

Chicano Batman – Sunday, October 23

A favorite act of the Latin-Alternative scene, the East Los natives will be at The Casbah playing a show full of their old-school grooves and bilingual jams.