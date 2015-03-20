Tardeada raises funds for unaccompanied children’s legal program

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Although most Americans learned about the unaccompanied minors last summer when a record number of children from Central American made their way to the U.S., reality is that these defenseless children have been fleeing violence in their home countries for years.

And since 2001, a non-profit law center in San Diego has been helping them navigate the U.S. legal system, and has given them a voice when they have none.

Casa Cornelia Law Center’s Children’s Program is a unique program that provides direct legal services to unaccompanied children including legal advice and representation thanks to volunteer lawyers and other staff, according to Carmen Chavez, the center’s executive director.

“The children whom we serve and are detained by immigration authorities are placed in removal Immigration Court proceedings and face defensive processes,” she said. “They are held to the same standard as adult and although they are children, they do not have a right to appointed counse. It’s very frightful for them. We stand with the children to provide them with orientation, advice and representation.”

To help Casa Cornelia continue its Children’s Program a group of madrinas from the community will host a Tardeada fundraiser on Sunday, March 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centro Cultural de la Raza.

The event will feature live music, food, and ballet folklorico.

“The Tardeada is a result of conscientious and generous mujeres from the community who have committed themselves who have heeded the call for help,” Chavez said. “They understood that one of the first things theses children will need, is an attorney to advocate for them and look out for their best interest. In order to provide critical pro bono legal services, Casa Cornelia relies on the generosity of the community and that is why this event is so important.”

These women have formed the Children’s Support Committee of San Diego to continue supporting the unaccompanied children.

Carmen Lopez is one of the committee’s coordinators. She said that in the past, European and Jewish children fled World War II and came to the United States. Lopez said that the violence Mexican and Central American children face back home is no different.

“We all must step up to the plate to help children living in violence and being victimized by the rampart tragedies occurring in their countries by no fault of their,” she said. “We must stop blaming the victims.”

Funding for the Children’s Program comes from a variety of sources, but the majority of it comes from private contributions and fundraisers like the Tardeada, Chavez said.

If Casa Cornelia Law Center didn’t help these children, most likely they would be deported back to their home countries, where they would face an uncertain future.

“Without our help, these children would be unable to present their case to an immigration judge and would be forced to return,” Chavez said.

The Tardeada is a chance for the community-at-large to support these children, and to advocate on their behalf.

“Those who are able to attend the tardeada will be supporting all of the children that seek safety within our borders,” Chavez said. “The long-term effect of legal representation on these children is life changing. Some will be spared from deportation, no longer suffer from abuse, neglect and poverty, and will have an opportunity to live a safe, productive life. Eventually these children will enjoy the benefits of citizenship, including the opportunity to obtain an education.”

If you have questions or would like more information about Casa Cornelia’s Children’s Program please call (619) 231-7788 or visit their website at www.CasaCornelia.org.