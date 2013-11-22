Thanksgiving 2013: More than just a tradition

By Pablo J. Sáinz

José Luis Mendoza has a lot to be thankful for this year. In January, he found a new job after several months on unemployment. He moved his family of four to a new, bigger apartment in Chula Vista. He finally got health insurance coverage through his employer.

“I’ve been very blessed, without a doubt,” the 38-year-old Mendoza said. “God has been good to me, and that’s why I thank Him.”

This Thanksgiving, Mendoza will celebrate with his family and several friends at his parents’ home, in San Ysidro. He said this year, for the first time, he will focus more in actually giving thanks to God and to others, instead of just worrying about turkeys and pumpkin pies.

“When you struggle for so long, it makes you more humble, more grateful,” he said.

The All-American Holiday of Thanksgiving is next week, on Nov. 28th, and in San Diego County families will come together to give thanks for all sorts of reasons. Local organizations, and businesses, are also sharing the love with needy families through turkey give-aways. This will make it possible for the less fortunate to seat around the dinner table and give thanks to our Lord for all the blessings.

One of the major Thanksgiving events is the traditional Father Joe’s Villages Annual Thanksgiving 5K Run, which will be held at noon on Wed-nesday, Nov. 27th, at Balboa Park. The race will not only provide a festive Thanksgiving celebration, but it is also a way for racers to support Father Joe’s Villages, which provide more than 1.2 million meals each year.

“There seems to be this perception that we are well founded,” said Sister Tricia Cruise, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. “In all transparency, that is not the case. Help us do what we do best, give hope to the people we serve.”

For more information about the race and about supporting Father Joe’s Villages, please visit www.thanksgivingrun.org.

On Thanksgiving morning, Pacific Marine Credit Union will host the 8th Annual Oceanside Turkey Trot, with around 10,000 runners participating.

What has become a holiday tradition in downtown Oceanside brought together all segments of the community, mixing ingredients like a Thanksgiving dinner to create a memorable day for which to give thanks.

The growth of the event – from less than 2,000 in its debut – meant the chip-timed runners and walkers went off in waves for the opening 5 Mile Run, as well as the larger 5K Run/Walk, which, by itself, attracted more than 5,000 entrants.

Many in the festive, sun-splashed crowd participated in family groups, with this race having become a tradition of “Moving Your Feet Before You Eat” on Thanksgiving Day. Many members of the military ran, remembering the sacrifices of their brothers and sisters in uniform.

For more information on the Oceanside Turkey Trot, please visit www.osideturkeytrot.com.

All of this week, the City of National City, under the leadership of Mayor Ron Morrison, distributed hundreds of turkeys to needy families through the local schools.

For Morrison it is important to host this annual event to give hope to more than 350 families in National City.

“Many of our families in the City of National City that would have a hard time providing for a Thanksgiving meal are having an even harder time during these tough economic times,” he said. “This gift will allow many families to enjoy and share in this American tradition where otherwise this might only be another day of needs for their family.”

Other Thanksgiving related events include the Pure Fitness United Run for the Hungry will be held downtown San Diego Thanksgiving morning [unitedrunforthehungry.org]. Proceeds benefit Foodmobile and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.” The 10K starts at 7:10 a.m., the 5K at 8:15. Adult registration is $35; 12 and younger are $23.

Marines for Thanksgiving [camppendletonasymca.org; 760-385-4921]. The program is called Adopt a Marine for Thanksgiving. These Marines only get about eight hours off on the holiday, and if they have no family nearby, we could be their hosts. You will need to provide transportation to and from the base for them, also.

The YWCA San Diego County, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence and homeless women and children, are accepting donations of grocery-store cards, frozen turkeys, hams, toiletries, furniture, and gently used clothing are welcome [ywcasandiego.org; 619-239-0355].