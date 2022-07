By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



The holiday lights are taken to shore this weekend as various annual parades of lights take place around the county. The boating community has put together one of San Diego’s most sought after traditions during this season, The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, celebrating its “Christmas Around the World” theme this year. With over eighty boats decorated from top to bottom, you can only imagine the wonderful spectacle this show parade makes over water with light reflections bouncing beautifully off the bay. The event is held on two consecutive Sundays in December (13 & 20) and proceeds from Shelter Island past Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and the Ferry Landing in Coronado. Whether you’re a participant or spectator, the Parade of Lights is an experience you’ll quickly want to make a tradition of each year.

For those viewing the parade from the water, the best vantage point for viewing is where the parade turns west to Coronado, near the 10th Street Terminal. For those on land, try the north and south ends of the Embarcadero, as well as the pathway along Coronado, as these areas tend to be less crowded. Other excellent viewing points are the park behind Seaport Village, Harbor Island and Shelter Island. If you so choose to view the parade from Harbor Island, it’s suggested you get there early if you want to find parking -these tend to fill up quick.

The parade takes approximately one hour to one and a half hours to pass any given point along the parade route. The approximate arrival time of the parade at various locations look somewhat like this:

• Shelter Island (start of parade): 5:30 PM

• Harbor Island: 6:00 PM

• The Embarcadero: 6:30 PM

• Seaport Village: 7:00 PM

• Ferry Landing on Coronado: 7:30 PM

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: Sunday, Dec. 13 & 20 from 5:30 -7:30 PM

www.sdparadeoflights.org

Don’t forget to bundle up, nights get chilly by the bay. FREE.

Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights: Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 -9 PM This is another boat parade you and your family can enjoy this weekend. Dozens of vessels will feature holiday decor as they sail around the serene waters of Mission Bay. Pack up your snacks, bring a jacket, a camera and you’ll be set for an evening like nowhere else. The boat parade begins at 6:00 PM from Quivira Basin. The best viewing is said to be from Crown Point, the east side of Vacation Island or the west side of Fiesta Island. 1215 El Carmel Place for more info visit

www.mbyc.org FREE.

Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights: Saturday, Dec. 12 from 7 -9 PM Fishing boats, sail boats, yachts, kayaks and dingys dressed up in holiday swag and circle the Oceanside Harbor to enchant onlookers at the harbor, restaurants and beach. Seriously, where else can you have as many as three boat parades to choose from? Isn’t San Diego lovely all year-round! If you’re up for decking yourself out in holiday gear, go for it, you won’t be alone. Many of this parade’s boats will have people dressed up like Santa and other holiday characters. If you plan on going to this parade, a suggested best viewing spot is along the side of the Oceanside Harbor near the fishing dock and police station. From this vantage point, you can see the parade twice. The concrete walkway that surrounds much of the harbor is also good for spectators.

www.visitoceanside.org FREE.

MARATHONS

The San Diego Santa Run: Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8 AM -1 PM This is a holiday experience like none other in San Diego! One of the funnest parades to participate in, as hundreds of San Diegans dress in their best or ugliest Christmas attire. The event will consist of a series of runs that will take place on Garnet Ave. featuring a 5K fun run and 1 mile run waves that include run with your dog, kids run, and a competitive wave. The annual Pacific Beach Holiday Parade takes place right after the run! Santa Run registration fee ranges between $15 -$49 www.sandiegosantarun.com

MUSIC

The International Music Festival Conference: Dec. 13 -15 This conference is tailored to those in the music industry. It’s a networking and social platform that gathers industry professionals and committees, offering a space to share resources, hold webinars and focus groups and brainstorm innovative ways to make music festivals even better. This is a one of a kind conference with the latest trends in festival operations. Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. www.imfcon.com

POSADAS, CAROLERS AND MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

Holiday in the Park: Saturday, Dec. 12 from 12 -9PM Old Town San Diego State Historic Park will be decked out in historic holiday finery this year, showcasing gingerbread house displays throughout the park as well as a tree-lighting ceremony with caroling starting at 5 p.m. every Saturday in the month of December. The annual Holiday in the Park Merchant Open House will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 9 p.m. Crafts for children and special holiday treats will be in the museums, stores and restaurants in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park during the day with an evening bonfire and extended shopping hours until 9 p.m. Bonfire Nights are as follow: Dec. 13th, 14th, 26th–30th. Also, join carolers and other performers from dusk to 9:00 pm for fun and s’mores. Info at (619) 297-3100.

Holiday on Adams Avenue: Sunday, Dec. 13 from 12 -4 PM The whole family is invited to play in the snow field on Adams Ave. until it melts away. There’ll be musical performance from noon to 1 PM and Santa will drop by to take children’s wish lists. www.adamsaveonline.com

Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade: Sunday, Dec. 13 from 1 – 5 PM Deck those paws with bells so jolly and jingle all the way through the Gaslamp Quarter for the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade. Pet owners and their furry, feathered, and scaled companions are invited to don their favorite costumes for this jolly promenade and pet expo at the MLK Promenade Park. Advance tickets to participate on the Pet Parade are $15 and $20 the day of. Guests are encouraged to register in advance as space in the Parade is limited and will more than likely fill up fast. Pet Parade is at 3 PM and the Pet Expo from 1 -5 PM. 401 K St. San Diego, CA 92101. Info at www.gaslamp.org/pet-parade

65th Anniversary Las Posadas: Sunday, Dec. 13th Las Posadas procession is a walking reenactment of the biblical story of Mary and Joseph’s search for a birthplace for Jesus. Everyone is invited to join the candlelit procession, starting at 4:45 p.m., and sing traditional holiday songs in both Spanish and English as the players go from inn to inn, symbolically asking for lodging. The procession will include local actors playing the parts of Joseph and the innkeepers. The procession culminates with a live nativity tableau in front of Casa de Estudillo along with a choir performance. Free parking is available in the Caltrans parking lot on Taylor Street in Old Town after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. For more info you can call 619-297-3100.

A Christmas Carol at the Whaley House: Monday, Dec. 16 & Tuesday, Dec. 17 If you’re not past Halloween and can use a little scare during the holidays, then you won’t want to miss this event. Whaley House Museum staff will be performing Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday ghost story, A Christmas Carol, set in the Whaley House. The classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-To-Come, will unfold as you move from room to room in the historic 1857 brick mansion known as “America’s Most Haunted.” If you’re not scared yet, attend one of the five performances they’ll be hosting nightly. www.whaleyhouse.org

Looking Ahead

San Diego Chargers VS. Miami Dolphins: Dec. 20 Catch the San Diego Chargers take on the Miami Dolphins during the last regular season home game at Qualcomm Stadium. www.ticketmaster.com

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade: Dec. 30 The waterfront comes alive during the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade with colorful floats, heart-pounding marching bands and massive inflatables. FREE to everyone, $20 for seats.

San Diego Tango Festival: Dec. 31 -Jan. 4 This tango festival gathers people from all over the country for a chance to dance the night away. If you’re not tango savvy, don’t shy away, there’ll be tango instructors available to show beginners the basic steps and proper dance etiquette. In addition to the dancing, guests are also provided with various food and beverage options throughout the evening. Kona Kai Resort & Marina 1551 Shelter Island Dr.