The Chula Vista Charitable Foundation Building A New Tradition of Philanthropy in Chula Vista

by Susana Villegas



The residents of Chula Vista have seen the city grow in almost every way imaginable in the last five years. But one of the least visible ways that Chula Vista has changed is also one of its most significant. Five years ago, a group of dedicated residents banded together to build a philanthropic foundation funded by Chula Vistans for Chula Vista. Five years later, the Chula Vista Charitable Foundation has more than 80 like-minded resident philanthropists who share a love of community service and enthusiasm for an even better Chula Vista.

The all-volunteer Foundation raises funds from individuals, local businesses, and corporations that on particular thing in common – they all want to give back to their Chula Vista. The Foundation organizes fundraising events throughout the year that invites novice philanthropists of all sizes to give what they can to support important local causes. “Anyone who has an interest in supporting the Chula Vista community can participate in the Foundation, and every donation to the Foundation, no matter how big or small, counts,” said Michael Meacham, chairman of the board of the Foundation. “We see first hand how contributions of all sizes to the Foundation, made by many individuals from all walks of life who love our city, can make a real and visible impact in our community.”

Together, the members of the Foundation fund local causes exclusively in the City of Chula Vista. The Foundation funds the kind of causes that make Chula Vista better in a way that only people who live and work in Chula Vista would notice on a daily basis. To date, the Foundation has granted $165,000 to local non-profits and established a $350,000 endowment.

Each year, the Foundation’s members determine the focus area where they can make the most difference through the Foundation’s grants. This year, the members of the Foundation chose to fund environmental projects that promote the rich natural resources of Chula Vista’s outdoor spaces. Over $41,000 was granted to three programs that impact the lives of people who live, work and play within the geographic boundaries of Chula Vista.

The Parking Lot to the Parklet @ Your Library project was one of the three. The project will build a parklet connection between the Chula Vista Civic Library and Third Avenue to create a corridor of native, drought-tolerant plants that improves safety and access to Third Avenue and creates space for outside events.

The Foundation also funded the expansion of the San Diego Audubon Society’s Outdoor Explore! program for elementary and middle school environmental engagement. OutdoorExplore! is an after-school program that introduces elementary and middle school students to natural spaces in their local communities and inspires them to develop a stewardship ethic for their neighborhood’s natural environment. Students participate in hikes to nearby-nature spaces located within a short walking distance from their schools, spaces where they can experience the challenges of trail hiking, build exploration and observation skills, and increase their own self-confidence in being outdoors in nature.

The Foundation also funded a Living Coast Discovery Center collaborative project with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to educate volunteers on the local environment’s richness and restoration needs. The Chula Vista–The Beautiful View project will recruit and coordinate volunteers to conduct beautification and trail restoration projects throughout Chula Vista. Under the direction of trained biology experts, community volunteers will clear debris and plant a broad selection of native vegetation with an emphasis on watershed protection and restoration.

This small group of people motivated by philanthropic spirit and love for Chula Vista is growing, just like the city around it. You too can be a part of the Foundation and Chula Vista’s growing philanthropic tradition. For information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/ChulaVistaCF.