The Future of Olympic Training Center

Next Monday, Deputy Mayor Pat Aguilar will partner with Councilmember Rudy Ramirez at Rudy’s public office hours to discuss the future of the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center. This community meeting will take place Monday, August 11, at 6 p.m. in the Visitor Center meeting room at Olympic Training Center, 2800 Olympic Pkwy. Councilmember Ramirez and Deputy Mayor Pat Aguilar will facilitate conversation regarding the future of the OTC. Representatives from the city will be present, as well as a representative from JMI Sports (www.jmisports.com). The city and the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) have jointly retained JMI Sports to advise on the future of the center.

As background, in May of this year the City Manager received a letter from the Chief Executive Officer of the USOC inquiring whether the city would be interested in taking title to the USOC property in Chula Vista, and continue operations there as an official U.S. Olympics training site. The Chula Vista Olympic Training Center, which opened in 1995, occupies 155 acres adjacent to Lower Otay Lake. The center contains sport venues and support facilities for archery, beach volleyball, BMX, canoe/kayak, cycling, field hockey, rowing, rugby, soccer, tennis, track & field, and athlete housing. Athletes are selected to train at the CVOTC by their respective sports federation or National Governing Body (NGB). The USOC is apparently changing their operating model to one where the NGB for each sport, instead of the USOC, determines their own training needs and where their athletes train. The city, with JMI Sports’ assistance, has begun the process of evaluating the USOC’s proposal.

You are welcome to join Rudy and Pat to learn more about his issue and express your point of view. No RSVP required … just show up.