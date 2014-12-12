The Grinch production features lots of Latino talent

By Pablo J. Sáinz

Since he was a little boy, Jordi Bertran remembers his family taking him to see Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at The Old Globe, in Balboa Park.

“It became a family tradition for us,” said Jordi, who, at 13, has become one of San Diego’s youngest and most active theatre actors.

This year, Jordi is part of the diverse cast and creative team of The Grinch, which runs until December 27th, and features many Latino talents.

In fact, The Grinch not only features Latino actors such as Jordi Bertran, but even the director, James Vasquez, is Latino.

For Vasquez, the diversity in the show reflects the classic Christmas story, which makes emphasis on accepting everyone regardless of our differences.

“This diversity sums up the whole message of the show,” he said. “It tells us that everyone is important.”

Vasquez, who has participated in The Grinch for 12 years, said that in its 17th year, the show has built a diverse audience, one that includes San Diego’s Latino community.

“Now it is the first audience bringing their own kids and families,” he said. “The cast and creative team reflect the diversity of San Diego. We all bring different Christmas and family traditions.”

Dr. Seuss’How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 17th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Annette Yé is the show’s assistant stage manager and she is of Mexican origin. She said that during her almost a decade in The Grinch, she’s seen an increase in diversity in the cast and creative team, as well as in the audience.

“It’s a pretty big mix of people,” Yé said. “You have Latinos, you have African-Americans, you have Asian-Americans –very diverse.”

Jordi Bertran, who was born in San Diego to Mexican parents, said that performing in The Grinch, where he portrays Danny Who, is a “great opportunity as an actor,” because the show “is one of San Diego’s most memorable Christmas traditions and biggest theatre productions.”

And the diversity in The Grinch is not only ethnic and cultural diversity – the show is also sensitive to people with different abbilities.

That is why The Old Globe will once again offer a sensory-friendly performance of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!onSaturday, December 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Following very successful performancesthe past two years, The Grinch will be performed for children on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as other families with special needs that may appreciate the welcoming and supportive environment this performance provides.

Slight adjustments will be made to the production including fewer loud noises and flashing lights that may be challenging for some audience members.

“This is The Old Globe’s gift to the diverse community of San Diego,” Yé said.

Tickets to Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.