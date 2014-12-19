The K Grill: Absolutely Delicious!

By Pablo J. Sáinz

There’s something very unique—and tasty—when restaurants only use fresh, non-frozen ingredients. And the owners of The K Grill, located in National City, know this, and it is the philosophy they follow in their restaurant.

“We use locally harvested produce and meats whenever possible,” said co-owner Choon Tanaka. “We never use frozen chicken or salmon.”

No wonder The K Grill has become a favorite in Asian cuisine in National City since it open in May.

According to Mrs. Tanaka, The K Grill strives to be a healthy restaurant that offers entrées that use no MSG, no sugar, and no preservatives added.

“We use homemade sauce, cooked everyday in our kitchen,” she said.

Among the delicious entrées The K Grill serves are the bowls and plates: 100 percent never frozen fresch chicken, rib eye beef steak, fresh Atlantic salmon, shrimp with fresh steamed veggies, over high sushi grade fluffly rice.

“All meats were flame-grilled to perfection with our famous sauce,” Mrs. Tanaka said.

The salads and wraps are also popular among customers. But the best-selling dish is the half chicken and steak plate.

Mrs. Tanaka said that the “K” in The K Grill represents “Korea,” the owner’s country of origin, and “Kazue,” Mr. Tanaka’s first name.

The reviews on Yelp! Have been outstanding:

“The chicken and beef wrap was pretty good,” said a customer. “The teriyaki beef part was super bomb.”

Another customer who visited The K Grill wrote that “It’s nice to see a healthy alternative in National City. I’ll have to try the mochi ice cream on my next visit.”

Also, a family that visited The K Grill gave the restaurant “Thumbs up — we will be back.”

For desserts, The K Grill offers the Mochi Ice Cream, which is ice cream wrapped in soft rice cake. This dessert has become a favorite.

“We cook every dish per your order every time,” Mrs Tanaka said. “It is custom-cooked to perfection.”

With so many flavors, no wonder The K Grill’s slogan has become, “Absolutely Delicious!”

The K Grill is located at 2220 E. Plaza Blvd., Suite C60, in National City. It is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can order by phone at (619) 292-2962. More locations are expected to open in San Diego County soon.

Check out The K Grill’s website soon, at www.thekgrill.com.