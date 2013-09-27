The Latino Coalition Announces 2013 West Coast Economic Summit

The Latino Coalition, a leading advocate for Latino-owned, small and mid-sized businesses, today announced its upcoming 2013 West Coast Economic Summit. The summit will be held Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, 2013, in the San Francisco Bay Area in California at the Oakland Marriott City Center.

“The Latino business community continues driving the entrepreneurial spirit of this country with more than 3 million businesses generating revenues of over $500 billion annually and growing,” said Hector Barreto, TLC’s Chairman and Former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (2001-2006). “Together, business owners and US leaders are helping our nation recover economically and create sustainable jobs for a stronger America.”

In partnership with the Greater San Jose Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce of San Francisco and Women Impacting Public Policy, the 2013 West Coast Economic Summit will host more than 20 speakers and panelists on key issues important to small business such as: healthcare, procurement opportunities, newly available financing, risk management and legal reform.

Panels will include “Capital Tools Available to Small Business,” “The Next Level with Corporate and Government Procurement,” “Affordable Care Act: What Small Businesses Need to Know,” and “Small Business Strategies for Dealing with Current Regulations.”

For more information or to register and view the conference agenda, visit http://tlcwestecon-eorg.eventbrite.com.

The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address policy issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC’s agenda is to develop initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.