The next mayor of San Diego… NO ENDORSEMENT!

Editorial:

In the last election for the mayor of San Diego, voters were forced to choose between two very divisive polarizing people. On the left was the notorious Bob Filner. On the right was the scandalous Carl DeMaio.

Both of the two former candidates made San Diego’s new strong mayor form of government a terrifying reality. Neither seemed willing to compromise or see the world in shades of gray. Both were often seen as petty and antagonizing. Both enjoyed bullying folks who were on the opposite side of their views. And both had made lots of enemies during their political tenures.

This election is dramatically different.

In determining whom to endorse, Kevin Faulconer or David Alvarez we asked ourselves who would best serve the city and the interests of San Diego’s Hispanic community?

We didn’t spend a lot of time on Kevin Faulconer. On so many levels, Kevin Faulconer has failed to instill confidence in him as mayor, and particular in serving the best interests of the Hispanic community. In essence, Faulconer is best described as a clone ex-Republican Mayor Jerry Sanders, same ideas, same attitude, just a little smoother around the edges. He would be a throwback to the good-old-days of the good-old-boys in power.

The issue of La Prensa taking a position of NO ENDORSEMENT in the Mayor’s race was difficult but was arrived by us asking the question if either candidate had the confidence of La Prensa, or Hispanic community?

While most individuals in the community (and politicians) probably presumed that La Prensa would automatically endorse David Alvarez for Mayor, La Prensa after serious discussion decided that David Alvarez candidacy raised issues that we could not ignore.

First, and foremost, the promise Alvarez made to the community of the 8th District that he represents. Promises are important, especially to a community that has had too many promises broken. The promise Alvarez made to the voters of District 8 was that he would serve two (2) terms as their city council representative!

Why was this promise made and is important? Because the residents of District 8 have not had one representative serve two full terms since district elections came into being. The norm has been, once elected the District 8 representative starts looking for another seat to run for. Even Juan Vargas who was the only representative who at least started a second term, was constantly running for another office, once announcing his campaign plans just days after being sworn into office as the District 8 representatives.

Alvarez broke his promise to represent the district for two (2) terms. If Alvarez as a candidate can’t be held accountable for his promises, then what is the community, if elected Mayor, left with? Of course the counter argument to his leaving early is that he the would be able to better serve to meet the needs of the district as Mayor! That argument will be addressed later in this editorial.

Our second area of concern is David Alvarez’ lack of experience as a leader.

Ever since the City of San Diego changed to a strong mayor form of government, the role of the mayor transformed to that of a Chief Executive Officer form of government. The mayor is responsible for running a three billion dollar business. The Mayor prepares and administers a budget, hires and fires department heads, is responsible for the 1000 of employees within the city and dealing with the 100s of vested interest groups and businesses that deal with the city. He has veto power over the city council.

Alvarez has served on the City Council for all of three years (3) and prior to that he worked in the office of State Senator Denise Ducheny as community liaison. Alvarez’ business experience is limited.

Lastly, along with his promise to the 8th council residents to serve two terms, is the issue of accountability and how he can better serve the needs of District 8 residents? After viewing candidate Alvarez’s commercials lambasting Faulconer for his unbalanced support from the business community and the Chamber of Commerce, we question Alvarez’ failure to mention his sole support and dependence on the labor unions that are banking rolling his campaign.

Of the $3.5 million raised and spent on David Alvarez campaign, $2.9 million dollars, so far, has been spent by the labor unions on his campaign, and that amount will rise over the next couple of weeks.

David Alvarez like Kevin Faulkner (business interests) will be beholden to only one constituency and that will be the Labor Unions. Will his support of unions translates into benefiting District 8 residents?

We believe that the Faulkner record represents the business interests status quo that has never benefited the Hispanic community and is totally unacceptable to us.

David Alvarez, on the other hand has a bright political future, is intelligent, has proven himself a capable politician and demonstrated through this mayoral campaign that he is a hard, dedicated campaign worker. Of the young up-and-coming Hispanic politicians Alvarez is the brightest of stars, however the fact remains that being Mayor of San Diego is not an on-the-job training position. With all that being said, La Prensa calls for NO ENDORSEMENT of either Kevin Faulkner or David Alvarez for Mayor of San Diego.

We leave the election of San Diego’s new Mayor in the hands of San Diego voters.