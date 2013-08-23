The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

School board destroying the district

The Sweetwater School District board is destroying this school system with their lack of concern for the health, safety and well-being of the students and teachers. The uncoordinated transfer and bumbling development of the ill-planned Stephen Hawking Elementary School to Second Ave. between Palomar and Orange Ave to replace our successful R.O.P. program center has taken little account of the general welfare of the students.

The automobiles and trucks on the street create total safety, traffic congestion planning failure. Space does not exist for the number of parents pushing baby carriages, walking small children, leaving children in vehicles with their engine on while running to deliver other children. Loading, parking and double parking is strangling the neighborhood with unfortunate environmental impacts. This is the most congested school, residential and business area of the city with the most hazardous intersections.

All we get from this board is confused, vague, or irrelevant responses to our concerns. The board did not even bother to study the traffic problems likely to be created because it wouldn’t have made any difference what the study showed to self-serving interest.

The Sweetwater high school board is not focused on their primary educational mission for high school students. The Sweetwater Union High School district Board is ruining our school system due to poor administrative planning and lack of consideration of meaningful public participation by most of the governing board. They need to stay out of the business of privatizing elementary education. It makes no educational or economic sense.

I am asking the Sweetwater School board to deal with this great increase in traffic congestion, threats to human safety, and prevent an unfortunate accident before it happens in our neighborhood.

Jerry Thomas

Chula Vista

My Mission: Fort Richardson, Alaska

Before 9-11 we could practically go anywhere and not be subjected to the security there is now. Back then anyone could drive through Fort Richardson sightseeing. Now there are guards at the entrance to this military installation.

I’m a proud veteran of the Korean conflict. I did my basic training at Fort Ord, California, in 1954. After training I was deployed to Fort Richardson which is next to Anchorage, Alaska. I was there until March of 1956.

I have dreamed of going back to see where I’d been in the days of my youth. It was not until recently that I was able to put this trip in motion. Unfortunately, it was almost destined to be a failure.

Despite all my efforts to acquire a pass to enter the fort, it was to no avail. I felt I was going to return empty handed and disappointed.

However, sometimes-good things happen. A nice lady took it upon herself to see that the mission that I had embarked on was accomplished. That was truly a tremendous deed on her part and as for me, a wonderful thing to remember.

The trip commenced on May 27th, 2013. I found Anchorage to be a huge city, not like the two block town I remembered. My plan was to look for landmarks that I would recognize, such as the high school where I took the students from Fort Richardson.

Now what seemed like a mission on the verge of failure, turned out in the last hours to be successful, for in desperation I called this last number asking for help and a lady answered. I explained my situation, reasoning that I had come all the way from San Diego to see where I had been stationed sixty years earlier.

I guess she felt sorry for me. She said her husband is in the army and I have a pass to Fort Richardson, I can get you in.

Arriving at the fort, she showed her ID and told them she wanted to show me Fort Richardson. I was asked for my driver’s license and a pass was granted. It’s amazing, for I had been told the day before there was no way I could get one.

She drove me around until I recognized the building I had lived in, which was a five-hundred men barrack and now a multi-office building. Seeing this was overwhelming.

I couldn’t thank her enough.

She drove me to the airport and two hours later I was on my way back. This nice lady put the frosting on my Unforgettable Mission, which without her help would have never happen. No doubt there are still good people on this earth!

Arcadio Arguilez

Chula Vista