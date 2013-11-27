The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

We have an opportunity of a person of color to be mayor

Understanding the voter pattern in the last mayor, sudden, election the upcoming run-off takes on a diffent life of its own a new perspective if you will. There has never been person of color as mayor of San Diego.

It appears at least on the surface that this run-off is your classic majority versus minority, conservative versus liberal. introducing divirsity there is issues that cut both ways (Nathan Fletcher voters suggests this).

One example is the Barrio Logan community plan that emphasizes residential zoning for low income and the disabled that was approved not too long ago.the new alternative plan financed mostly by big bussines, large cooparations, huge organizations, and brown-nosed wanna bees.

Personaly I think it’s an insult, a slap in the face to the Logan and sorrounding communities. I’ve seen this movie before, before I enrolled at SDSU (1969) after the army I met Rico Bueno a fellow veteran and Logan Heights community activist. We started to look how the yonkes (junk yards) warehouses and canneries took over the heart of this community, bunches of families were displaced divided litterly when freeway 5 cut across, yet again to some degree the road with the coronado bridge in the name of progress (for who?).

There is a difference between a human being and being human.

Cesar López

Chula Vista

Fracking is just plain Stupid!!

I made the call and asked Governor Jerry Brown to ban fracking in California! I also reminded him that fracking is KNOWN to cause earthquakes in states who never had them before, and that we live in earthquake country! The tsunami in Japan was caused by an earthquake in the ocean and destroyed the Fukushima atomic power plant. They are still trying to figure out how to safely remove the radioactive tubes that are leaking into the land and ocean. To allow fracking anywhere is based on greed, not need! It will kill the animals and people, including babies who live near the fracking sites, but only those who need to drink water and breathe air. I know Gov. Brown has heard the lies of the oil companies, and now I want him to watch the movie called “Gasland II” in order to hear the facts. The decision to frack should be based on fact, not greed. To frack, especially in earthquake country, is just plain STUPID! Yes, I’m talking to you, Gov. Brown! Can you hear me? Do you care about humans and animals or just the donations and perks that gas companies give you? If you don’t ban fracking in California, I will never vote for you again for ANY office! You may think I’m only one vote, but I have friends. There are MANY people in this state and this country who want to ban fracking altogether! We will vote ONLY for candidates who work to ban fracking altogether! Let’s be smart, not STUPID! I chose that word wisely, based on it’s meaning, not just my emotions which are also, included, in case you didn’t notice! Fracking is just plain STUPID!!!!!!!!!!

Dawn Dershem

Chula Vista

Aguirre Critical of City’s Decision to Drop All Challenges to Illegal Pension Debt

As City Attorney in 2005 I challenged the decision of the San Diego City Council to incur over $900 million of pension debt on two grounds: (1) City officials incurred the debt in violation of California and San Diego City Charter debt limit laws that strictly limit the ability of government officials to grant vested contract rights against the City of San Diego; (2) conflict of interest laws prohibited city officials from incurring the pension debt because they stood to personally benefit. It was my intent to appeal case in the hopes of ultimate victory.

In ruling against the City Judge Jeffrey Barton acknowledged that the legal theories were one of the few available under the law to challenge the pension debt:

The legal principles the City uses to challenge the benefits in this action appear to be one of the few available mechanisms to do so under the remedies in the state court system. 14 December 2006 State of Decision

As for the conflict of interest, the California Supreme Court ruled a jury could find the San Diego City Council had granted an “individually tailored benefit” in “buying off a key vote, the person who “runs the show” at SDCERS.” Lexin v. Superior Court (2010) 47 Cal. 4th 1050, 1101-1102.

Judge Barton ruled against the City based on the “inconsistent position taken by the City” before I challenged the pension debt:

Despite the creative use of these principles and the excellent presentation of the case at trial by the City, previous inconsistent positions taken by the City before the filing of the cross-complaint raise significant obstacles to the City’s current effort to undo the remaining pension benefits. Judge Jeffrey Barton 14 December 2006

Thus, a central issue to be resolved on appeal was whether City officials who incurred the pension debt illegally waive the taxpayers’ rights to challenge the illegal actions through a new City Attorney they elected.

In 2011 Jan Goldsmith and the pension unions who participated in the original decision to incur the illegal pension debt quietly agreed to drop the appeal of Judge Bartons’s decision. These same unions supported Jan Goldsmith when he ran for City Attorney. I called the decision to drop the appeal “the most expensive betrayal of the public by a city attorney ever in the history of the city.”

Instead of pursuing the legal theories Judge Barton said were “one of the few available mechanisms to do so under the remedies in the state court system” Jan Goldsmith elected to file a lawsuit to “drive up employee contributions by enforcing the substantially equal law and offer a defined contribution alternative with incentives.” Yesterday, the San Diego City Employees Retirement System announced that City Attorney Jan Goldsmith had dropped his own lawsuit.

San Diego taxpayers have yet to comprehend the implications of the pension fuss is all about. They do not see how the granting of hundreds of millions of illegal pension debt has grown into the $8 billion pension debt they face. Taxpayers do not see San Diego is on the same road to financial catastrophe as Stockton, San Bernardino, and Detroit. San Diego taxpayers do not see the relationship between the pension unions spending millions of dollars to elect their hand selected candidates to dutifully protect the pension debt at the expense of the financial and personal security of every San Diegan.

Instead, San Diego taxpayers are responding to the growing refrain from those benefiting from the pension debt: “to just put the pension behind us.” But the pension debt is not going away. It continues its relentless erosion of the financial foundation of our city.

Yesterday’s disclosure the City Council has dropped the “substantially equal” lawsuit removes any doubt the decision to drop the case I had filed which Judge Barton called “one of the few available mechanisms” to rid taxpayers of the illegal pension debt was an error of catastrophic proportions.

Mike Aguirre,

former City Attorney, San Diego