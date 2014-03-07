The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

Faulconer breaking new ground

In regards to Kevin Faulconer election. I’ve been told he will be a good Mayor and I really don’t doubt that even though he was not my first choice. If that is true why do I feel like we ( I have plenty of familia and friends in the district) are under a Republic dictatorship? Sanctioned by I refer to as San Diego County’s “Sacred Cows”

1. The Lincoln Club

2. UT San Diego

3. San Diego Chambers of Commerce

4. Land Developers

5. Defense Contractors

6. The Casinos and Adult strip Clubs

Still, there is evidence that the Mayor appeals to break new ground with the naming Assisitant Chief Shelly Zimmerman as the new Top Cop.

God Bless,

Cesar Q. Lopez

Chula Vista

We should insist on a quality park

Why was the proposed original design of the Chula Vista Orange Park, south of the Orange International Library [Jan. 20, 2010] done away with, and the present design [Dec.3, 2012] kept from the southwest community park advocates until Feb. 2014?

I live close to Orange Library and have been closely involved with this neighborhood park planning, also watched how people use the hillside while walking my Airedale dogs for years. The hillside in front of the main entrance has a stage on the bottom and was design as an amphitheater. It gives people a choice for sitting on top, in the shade, in groups, off alone. The trees are magnificent and provide a very pleasing combination of sun and shade. It would be sacrilegious to destroy them in this very creative landscape area.

The elegance of the world -renowned library’s architectural design has an important relationship to the landscape space around it. Is it possible that for self–serving reasons, the soil in Ricardo Legorretta designed hillside will be extracted for financial gain and is an exploitation of the original contract to MAXIMIZE THE DESIGN BUILDERS CONTRACT PROFITS? Landscape architecture is a visual and technical art. We should insist on a quality design and only a visually illiterate designer would want to destroy it. Great architect Ricardo Legorreta design is a gift to the people of the southwest Chula Vista. Hundreds of dog owners look forward to Orange Park Dog Park to the south, where it should be.



Jerry Thomas

Chula Vista