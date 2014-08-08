The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

Border Patrol and Enrique Morones

Enrique, I was one of many who were disheartened and disgusted to read the quote attributed to you in the July 14 U-T San Diego article, ‘Border Patrol takes on caretaker duties.”

What has … troubled me is that when you were asked apparently about Border Patrol abuses you chose not to answer the question and instead deflected attention to unspecified improper actions on the part of activists. This is at a time when even the new Customs and Border Protection chief, R. Gil Kerlikowske, has initiated a review of scores of incidents involving Border Patrol agents’ use of deadly force, as reported in the July 25 edition of The Washington Post under the headline: ‘A new Border patrol chief signals he is ready to end a culture of impunity.’

I know you are very busy with your humanitarian efforts on behalf of immigrant laborers and Central American refugees. You command a great deal of media attention that you focus on your efforts to do good. I ask you to consider that if and when the media asks you about Border Patrol abuses you at least point to the efforts of Kerlikowske to hold Border Patrol agents accountable.

I know that Border Patrol agents are human. That’s what makes them so dangerous.

David Avalos

Chula Vista

re: August 1, 2014 editorial “The Emperor wears no clothes—about Enrique Morones”

Several times each year (several times a month) for the past quarter century plus… Enrique Morones puts on his boots and alone or along with other caring individuals known as the Border Angel’s, drive, then hike to all points of the southwest desert region in search of immigrants who haven’t even the strength to continue or turn back on their journey. The weather; lack of food/water/clothing; the cruelty by the “coyotes” and the U.S. authorities; among other reasons (including the dry taste of sand) all contribute to make long and miserable the paths our neighbors from the south must risk taking if they hope to find a better life for their families. What begins as a dream often becomes a nightmare.

With too many of us who really do care, shrugging our shoulders we ask “What can one person do?” By example, Enrique Morones does show us what one person can do.

Save a few national immigrant rights advocates, and even fewer local leaders, no one has gone after the US Border Patrol like Morones has over the past three decades. He has made many demands of the Border Patrol over the years, and I have been told by law enforcement types that border patrol agents don’t appreciate Morones attacking them over the years, but they reluctantly credit Morones with forcing some changes that in the end makes the US Border Patrol a better agency. It is true those who oppose and those that support Morones position on immigration know that he is focused not on the clothes, like the Emperor, or the press he gets. He is focused on the same target he seems to have taken aim at many years ago. There is no mistaking where Morones stands or whats most important to him. It’s the struggling immigrant who risks all that he has to get a chance for his family at the American dream.

So San Diego La Prensa (sic), with a pretty good history of standing up for what they believe in, is out of line on this one. And the old story of “the Emperor wears no clothes” is as much an insult to those who observe the emperor as it is to the emperor himself.

I’m glad he sticks to his plan to help the immigrants. It’s not the words that matters. It’s the action. Those that do—do. Those that can’t—rant.

Ed Wigdahl

Oak Park