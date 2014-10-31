The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

John McCann sets the record straight

I was surprised and disappointed about your editorial and endorsement of my opponent for City Council. I am additionally disappointed because the editorial is riddled with untrue statements and inaccuracies.

I do respectfully request that you correct the factual errors in your editorial.

1. I never took a trip to Texas or voted to hire Jesus Gandara. He had been hired well before me being on the school board. Fact is that I had only been on the Board a couple of months when I made the motion to terminate Gandara. So the statement “Then there was the hiring of Jesus Gandara under McCann’s watch, he actually went to Texas to interview him.” is completely false.

2. I terminated Jesus Gandara in 2011 and Gandara was not charged of any crime or anything else until 2012. I therefore terminated him prior to knowing anything about his crimes against the District. I never voted for and was not on the School Board when Gandara was given his very lucrative contract with a golden parachute. Therefore the statement “Then the firing of Jesus Gandara with a very attractive retirement package of more than $400,000 after corruption charges had been filed against him.” is completely false.

3. Both my boys are bilingual in Spanish and English. Both my boys played on the Xolos club team which was affiliated with the Tijuana Xolos professional soccer team. I even brought my sons down to the Xolos stadium in Tijuana for soccer practice.

My sister-in-law is also Hispanic and was born in Tijuana.

When I was President of the School Board, I pushed for and renewed the compact for success with San Diego State. This is one of the most successful programs that helped thousands of students in the South Bay go to college, the majority of them Latino.

My wife is a minority and we both speak basic Spanish. My opponent and his daughter don’t even speak Spanish. Therefore, calling me “anti-Hispanic” is clearly untrue and racially motivated. (As clarification we did not call McCann “anti-Hispanic.” We did state that when he ran for State Assembly in 2008, on his web page, he followed the Republican line of thinking on stricter border security. Based on this position we did say that McCann “was not the person to represent the Hispanic community.”)

These are just a few of the inaccuracies of your article.

John McCann

Chula Vista city council candidate

“The Book of Life” delights viewer

I was invited to see “the book of life” “ Dia de Los muertos” by my grand kids ( Taniana, And Triston) who are attending Longfellow Bi-lingual elementary school in clairmont where my daughter lives. They are half German and eager and excited to belong to a culture and history that transcends relationships through art, music and , if you let go, where imagination can become reality.

It also provides a glimpse to the actual happenings taking place throughout most of Latin America, as well as some barrios in mainly the U.S southwest. This unique spiritual experience help us understand to uplift our beloved ones that have passed away ( just because we pass away doesn’t mean that our stories are over )

Some of us adult children need to grow up to be kids again, recapture that experience that we might have missed.

Cesar Q Lopez

Chula Vista