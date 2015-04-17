The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

Commission Chair should faciltate not obstruct redistricting progress

District elections will increase access to city government for ordinary people living, working, studying and playing in their Southwest Chula Vista district and other community districts and will provide for council people more responsive in a timely manner to the people’s concerns.

The council person will be more easily available at town halls and other neighborhood, civic and community meetings.

District elections will decrease the cost of running for city council public service such as, Registrar of Voters fees, slate costs, signs, flyers, gasoline, etc.

District election results in elected council people who are more informative and effective to advocate for the Southwest Chula Vista community interests or issues and also family, educational, recreational, transit, safety, housing and economic needs.

District elections are the model for local representative democracy values, action and good for both the voters and candidate’s representation of the American values, basic rights and principles.

The Southwest Chula Vista has been forever ignored, abused and significantly exploited, we need our own councilperson.

At the April 13 meeting, one of the members of the district commission made a thoughtful suggestion to have a needed morning working meeting to make the outreach info more accessible to night workers, handicapped, retired, nonworking parents and family members. There was irrelevant, cumbersome, overly precise, unproductive, constant diatribe by our Chula Vista District Commission Chair. The Chula Vista Districting Commission Chairman exhibited bureaucracy at its worst. Valuable public testimony by the Asian American Coalition was delayed for almost an hour and the chairman almost ended the meeting before a few key items were presented by city attorney and a review of the city communication office outreach report.

The chairperson of this important commission should facilitate districting progress and not make it an ordeal or obstruct its progress and accessible outreach with irrelevant bureaucratic impediments.

Jerry Thomas

Chula Vista