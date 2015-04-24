The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

Lowery doesn’t get it!

Evidently Mr. Lowery just didn’t get it! He is unique. The title he chose, “yesterday is over”, (YESTERDAY IS OVER: Marco Rubio, commentary published April 17) doesn’t seem to be over for Mr. Lowery! He is still living in the past, reminding the reader it was five years ago that he spent time with Marco Rubio. His zeal for an individual who has shown his lack of integrity by stating that his parents were forced to leave Cuba was a lie! (St. Petersburg Times and Washington Post; October 2011). Castro wasn’t even in power! Rubio’s memory about his grandfather living as an undocumented and later deported did not seem to make it in his book… (1962 -1966). Raoul only has to look to Wikipedia to learn a little more about Mr. Rubio’s stance on immigration, his not believing that human activity has an impact on climate change, opposes same sex marriage, his stance against Roe vs.Wade, in the pocket of the gun lobby with a “B+” GPA!

Mr. Raoul Lowery must adhere to his thought, “yeserday is over!” Forget about the Eisenhower button he wore in 1952, etc, and begin to see what Mr. Rubio would do to this country.

Needless to say I have known this gentleman, (Mr. Raoul Lowery) for many years, and it’s always been a pleasure to disagree with his unrealistic stances on issues that impact on Chicanos.

Francisco Saiz