The Public Forum … El Foro Público…

MTS Bus drivers now the new Migra?

There a couple of issues that need to be addressed by our MTS bus system.

1. There are no restrooms for their riders, and that may be ok for the younger folk , but the seniors, especially the ladies have complained over and over again to no prevail .

2. MTS bus drivers are now required to check IDs before boarding! as of now (April 27, 2015). My question is, is this legal? We know it’s wrong, a senior in a wheelchair was not allowed to board because he had forgotten his ID. He had to present himself in the front office and show proof off age, and every other status required? (it reflects dictarorship -like government).

Their lawyers will come up with some kind of Free Enterprise defense, but in reality, it is an abuse of that free enterprise that gets me.

Equality may be a right but I’ve yet to see it as a fact! Immigration reform just took at least a couple of steps back ,or was that the intent?

Cesar Q. Lopez

Chula Vista