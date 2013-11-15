The Registrar of Voters is looking for another 100 people to serve as standby poll workers

English-speaking poll workers and those bilingual in Chinese, Filipino, Spanish and Vietnamese are needed for the communities of Del Mar, Hillcrest, Kensington, La Jolla, Linda Vista, Miramar Ranch, Normal Heights, North Park, Point Loma, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Rolando/Redwood, Sabre Springs, Serra Mesa, and University Mira Mesa.

All poll workers receive a stipend of $75, even if they are not called to work, in exchange for attending a two-hour class that includes touchscreen training, completing an online training and being available to work 24 hours prior to Election Day and up to 9 p.m. on Nov. 19. If the standby poll workers are tapped to work, they could receive additional stipend pay depending on the position they fill. Bilingual poll workers receive an additional $15 if they are assigned to help voters in another language.

Poll worker applicants must be registered voters and be at least 18 years old. Poll workers must also have their own transportation.

To apply online, go to SDVOTE.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email